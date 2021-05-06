Night Shift Brewing Reopens Lovejoy Wharf Restaurant & Brewery and Owl’s Nest, Announces Partnership with Little Branch Hospitality

BOSTON – Night Shift Brewing announces the reopening of their Lovejoy Wharf Restaurant & Brewery on Thursday, May 6 and the Owl’s Nest Beer Garden Esplanade on Saturday, May 8 and Owl’s Nest Beer Garden Herter Park in mid-May. Since 2012, Night Shift Brewing has relied on a “craft better” mindset for production of their beer, cider, coffee, wine and hard seltzer. The wide spectrum of products and styles that Night Shift Brewing offers can be consumed in a myriad of ways, so it’s only natural that creating fun destinations for their passionate community of loyal customers to connect and enjoy their beverages is a must.

The Night Shift Brewing Lovejoy Wharf Restaurant & Brewery debuted in March of 2019. With a waterfront location and innovation brewery, it aims to crank out some of the most ambitious food and beer offerings in Boston. As part of their dedication to crafting better, Night Shift Brewing recently partnered with Little Branch Hospitality to up the ante and provide a fresh and playful new culinary experience. The team behind Little Branch Hospitality includes local industry experts Andrew Holden, Eli Feldman, Molly Hopper Sandrof and Nemo Bolin from the revered Shy Bird, Branch Line and Eastern Standard concepts. Little Branch Hospitality has brought together a new front of the house team for Lovejoy, with Chef de Cuisine Brad Whitman (most recently of Eastern Standard), General Manager Mark Strauss (formerly of Envoy’s Outlook rooftop bar), and Assistant General Manager Alex Weatherup (previously at Ward 8).

“We couldn’t be more excited to reopen Lovejoy with an exciting new menu and expanded 106 seat patio,” says Night Shift Co-Founder Michael Oxton. “And our partnership with Little Branch – whose team has been offering world class food and hospitality to Bostonians for years – brings our game to a whole new level.”

“The team at Little Branch Hospitality is thrilled to collaborate with a local company that we have been fans of since their early days brewing out of the original Night Shift Brewing Everett warehouse,” says Little Branch Hospitality Owner Andrew Holden. “Hospitality is at the core of everything we do, and we feel Night Shift’s approach to its beverage offerings is very hospitality-oriented. Every product is made with craft integrity, while still being very approachable. That idea of meeting a guest on their terms with warmth & humility, we believe is at the core of hospitality. Re-opening Night Shift at Lovejoy Wharf, we are looking forward to joining our friends next door at Alcove as a meaningful neighborhood restaurant for the West End.”

The Night Shift Brewing “craft better” mindset flows throughout the new experience at Lovejoy. While Detroit style pizza has been a staple on the menu, Little Branch Hospitality spent over a year creating a new take on this classic by perfecting the dough, including everything from sourcing the locally milled flour to the 24-hour fermentation to achieving the right texture for a perfectly caramelized cheese crust. Additional menu items include a well rounded mix of snacks (ESPCo. Pretzel with double IPA honey mustard), salads, small plates, and sandwiches (NSB Burger and Nashville Hot Chicken). An expanded menu can be expected and will include crossover menu items such as Shy Bird’s SB Dunks extra crispy fried chicken bites with various dunking sauces.

The beverage menu at Lovejoy offers a flavor and style for every palate. Drafts range from the easy drinking Nite Lite and explosively juicy Whirlpool to the hoppier Santilli and Fluffinity, to the Wide Awake imperial stout with Night Shift coffee. In addition to craft cider and wines by the glass, Night Shift Brewing’s new Hoot (4% ABV) and Hoot Louder (8% ABV) hard seltzers are also available to enjoy on premise or to go. Unlike many hard seltzers that are watered down and back-sweetened, Hoot is fermented with wine yeast, creating a naturally crispy and refreshing profile for bright flavors. The gluten free, sugar free, hard seltzer with all natural flavors fits Night Shift Brewing’s lineup and mantra that all styles are welcome.

The Lovejoy location has spacious indoor seating and also features one of the most expansive patios in Boston with 2,300 square feet and 106 seats with unparalleled waterfront views. The Night Shift Brewing Lovejoy Wharf Restaurant & Brewery is located at 1 Lovejoy Wharf, Suite 101 in Boston’s West End. It will open Thursday 4:00 – 9:00 p.m., Friday 4:00 – 10:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00 – 10:00 p.m., and Sunday 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. The hours of operation will ultimately expand to include service seven days a week. Takeout and delivery options from Lovejoy Wharf are available through Door Dash and Tock for those who want to experience Night Shift Brewing at home.

In addition to the Lovejoy Wharf location, Night Shift Brewing’s Owl’s Nest Beer Garden at the Esplanade returns on Saturday, May 8 and the Herter Park location returns in mid-May. The two seasonal, pop-up beer gardens serve fresh craft beers, hard seltzer, wine and other beverages from the Night Shift Distributing portfolio. A rotating lineup of local food trucks will roll through the Herter Park location, and the Esplanade beer garden will now feature Allston’s Brato at the Night Shift Eats food truck. The Owl’s Nest locations are a perfect spot to gather with friends and enjoy great beer in the spring and summer sun. Reservations are strongly recommended, and walk-ins are welcome. The hours of operation are Thursday and Friday from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m., Saturday from 12:00 -10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

ABOUT NIGHT SHIFT BREWING

Night Shift Brewing has its roots in a small kitchen on Josephine Ave in Somerville, MA. In 2007, Co-Founders Rob, Mike, and Michael began homebrewing at night, making beers for friends and family that they hoped were more delicious than the commercial options on shelves. In 2012, the trio moved their hobby to a small Everett warehouse and launched the business. They relied on a “craft better” mindset and their passionate community of loyal customers to quickly grow their staff, production, and distribution in the local market. Today, Night Shift Brewing operates locations in Everett and Boston MA, and distributes beer throughout MA, CT, PA NY, ME, and NH. It is currently one of the top 100 craft breweries in the country by volume.

For More Information:

https://nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/lovejoy-wharf/