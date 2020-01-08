Night Shift Brewing Announces Expansion to New Hampshire with New Distribution Partner Amoskeag Beverages LLC

Everett, Mass. – Night Shift Brewing announces today a distribution partnership with Amoskeag Beverages LLC to fulfill the demand of craft beverage enthusiasts who have long awaited Night Shift’s entry into New Hampshire, many of whom are already Night Shift fans. New Hampshire residents and visitors alike will be able to purchase Night Shift’s signature line of craft beverages beginning in early 2020.

Amoskeag Beverages serves the entire state of New Hampshire, operating from a 225,000 square foot facility based in Bow, NH. As the largest beverage wholesaler in the state, Amoskeag services over 3,000 licensed and non-licensed accounts, and distributes over 6.5 million cases of product annually.

“New Hampshire has been one of our most requested states for expansion, and we’ve been searching for a trusted and reliable distribution partner to bring Night Shift to our neighbors up north for a while now,” explains Rob Burns, President and Co-Founder of Night Shift Brewing. “Amoskeag continues to rise above as an industry leader and, like Night Shift, puts people, process, and innovation at the forefront of their operation. As we enter New Hampshire, we can’t think of a better partner to debut our product to Night Shift fans, as well as help us connect with craft beverage drinkers who may not be familiar with us yet.”

Night Shift began in 2012 as a home brewing experiment by a trio of friends who shared a deeply rooted entrepreneurial spirit and passion for craft beverages. What started as an after-hours hobby shortly progressed into a mid-sized craft brewery with more than 200 employees. Night Shift is known for its flagship brewery and taproom in Everett, MA, an innovation brewery and restaurant complete with a specialty coffee bar at Lovejoy Wharf in Boston, MA, as well as a family of seasonal “Owl’s Nest” pop-up beer gardens, with seasonal fare out of a custom “Night Shift Eats” food truck.

To date, Night Shift has brewed more than 300 unique beer recipes, including fan favorite flagship beers “Whirlpool” New England Pale Ale, “Santilli” American IPA, “The 87” New England Double IPA, and “Nite Lite” and “Lime Lite” Craft Light Lagers. Night Shift Brewing also recently released “Hoot”, a line of hard seltzers in three (3) signature flavors – Pomegranate Tangerine, Raspberry Lime, and Black Cherry Lemon. Beyond beer and hard seltzer, Night Shift also roasts its own fresh craft coffee.

“Night Shift Brewing is home to an impressive line of craft beverages that complement Amoskeag’s current portfolio of over 54 suppliers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages,” states Ed Murphy, President of Amoskeag Beverages LLC. “The even more impressive following of Night Shift fans who remain loyal to the brand is a true testament to Night Shift’s commitment to create memorable products with an unparalleled taste.”

Night Shift can currently be found in select retailers, bars and restaurants throughout Massachusetts, Maine and New York. For more information, please visit www.nightshiftfamily.com/brewing.

