Nielsen’s Danelle Kosmal Discusses Beer’s Big Stock Up Week During the COVID-19 Outbreak

Total beer, cider and FMB dollar sales in off-premise retailers for the week ending March 21 increased a whopping 42% compared to the same week a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Consider that all segments were up double digits, and nearly all up 30% or more compared to the same week in 2019. Those segments include budget (+30%), premium lights (+34%), FMBs minus seltzers (+32%), imports (+31%), and non-alcoholic beer (+58%). Dollar sales for total craft (including brands owned by large brewers) were up 40%, while craft as defined by the Brewers Association increased 44%.

Meanwhile, the hard seltzer trend has not slowed, with those offerings up 456% during the week.

The stock up trend was evident as large pack sizes continued to outpace smaller ones, with 24-packs and 30-packs up 90% and 87%, respectively, compared to 12-packs (+61%) and 6-packs (+16%).

Danelle Kosmal, Nielsen’s VP of beverage alcohol practice, shared thoughts on beverage alcohol’s big stock up, if the trends will continue, the spike in e-commerce sales and more during the above conversation with Brewbound editor Justin Kendall.

