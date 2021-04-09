New York Riptide and Westhampton Beach Brewing Company Launch Riptide Double IPA

NEW YORK — The New York Riptide and Westhampton Beach Brewing Company are proud to announce the launch of the special-edition Riptide Double India Pale Ale. A portion of proceeds from the sales of Riptide Double IPA will benefit the Boomer Esiason Foundation, raising money, awareness and support for the cystic fibrosis community.

Riptide Double IPA will be available for immediate purchase at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company tasting room and brewery in Westhampton Beach. The beer will be available in stores throughout Long Island and Westchester County, New York, in the coming months and be available all year around.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company for the launch of a Riptide-inspired beer,” said Rich Lisk, Executive Vice President, GF Sports & Entertainment. “Our shared values in community and pride in Long Island have brought us together to create this exciting beverage. We are also honored to benefit the Long Island-based Boomer Esiason Foundation, whose inspiring work has been immeasurable in the battle against cystic fibrosis.”

“As a kid on Long Island, I grew up with a lacrosse stick in hand playing the sport I love,” said Brian Sckipp, Co-Founder, Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. “Today I am thrilled that a company I helped found, Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, has joined in a partnership with the New York Riptide and The Boomer Esiason Foundation in developing a new craft beer, Riptide Double IPA. Boomer, a voice Long Islanders have admired for so long, has consistently supported Long Island sports and various charities over the years. We worked hard to create a strong, vibrant and special brew that represents the strength and courage of those battling cystic fibrosis. We feel honored and humbled to join this worthy cause. This partnership allows me to once again be a part of my favorite sport and to contribute to important charitable work.”

“Boomer Esiason Foundation would like to sincerely thank our friends at the Riptide organization and Westhampton Beach Brewing Company for their generosity and partnership,” said Gunnar Esiason, Director of Patient Outreach, Boomer Esiason Foundation. “We look forward to continuing in our mission to inspire and support the cystic fibrosis community.”

Riptide Double IPA is dry hopped twice with Citra, Eldorado and Rakau hops. This combination creates big citrus notes of apricot and orange on the nose. As a nod to the West Coast IPA, this DIPA begins with a slight hoppiness. Enjoy the burst of mango, bright grapefruit and candy flavors that finishes with a lovely warming effect from the 8.8% ABV.

The can’s color scheme of navy blue, orange and sea foam green captures the traditional team colors of New York’s National League Lacrosse club.

About the New York Riptide

The New York Riptide are a professional box lacrosse team based in Uniondale, New York. The Riptide are one of 14 teams competing in the National Lacrosse League (NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world. The team has been competing in the NLL since 2019 and plays their home games at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. For more information on New York Riptide lacrosse, please visit www.newyorkriptide.com or follow the Riptide on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok @newyorkriptide.

About Westhampton Beach Brewing Company

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company grew out of a common love of our island and a desire to create delicious craft beers that would bring people together. Bonfires on the beach, clamming and boating with friends and family continue to be a part of our lives, and we are happily passing this lifestyle on to our children. Westhampton Beach Brewing Company opened in July of 2018 with a vision for a sustainable, environmentally conscious footprint using locally resourced material. Our mission is to make world-class craft beer while extending our hands by helping local charities in need and contributing in meaningful organizations that support Long Islanders in need. Westhampton Beach Brewing Company in Westhampton Beach has a beautiful indoor/ outdoor tasting room where you can sip a pint, observe our in-house brewing operations and live our motto “Every Day’s a Beach Day!”

About the Boomer Esiason Foundation

In 1993, Gunnar Esiason – son of former NFL MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason – was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Boomer and his wife Cheryl founded the Boomer Esiason Foundation to raise funds and awareness for the cystic fibrosis community. The Foundation has raised over $150 million to date. To learn more, visit esiason.org.

For More Information:

https://newyorkriptide.com/