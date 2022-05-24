New Stony Creek Beer Benefits Save The Sound

Stony Creek Brewery’s newest beer release, a collaboration with a regional environmental nonprofit, seeks to help protect and improve the land, air and water of Connecticut and Long Island Sound.

Save The Sound Light Lager, a Helles lager is described as “a bright and crisp beer with a slightly sweet flavor and a light mouthfeel,” crafted with floor-malted German malts and Tettnanger hops.

The new beer was developed in collaboration with Save the Sound, and will highlight the value of shared natural resources and raise money for the nonprofit’s mission. For every purchase made, the Branford brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds to Save the Sound.

“Save the Sound and Stony Creek Brewery share a love of Long Island Sound and the outdoors, so it was natural to work together,” said Stony Creek’s founder Ed Crowley, Sr. in a statement. “When we developed Save the Sound Light Lager, we thought about where it would be enjoyed. This crisp, light lager is perfectly suited to a day appreciating the outdoors. Everyone who purchases the lager will be helping to protect the outdoor places they enjoy.”

Save the Sound president Curt Johnson said Stony Creek’s leadership “shares our passion for clean rivers and an abundant Sound.”

“It’s a unique way to get people all across the region engaged in protecting the Sound and its rivers, fighting climate change, saving endangered lands, and restoring ecosystems,” Johnson said. “We hope Save the Sound Light Lager inspires people to reflect on the clean water that was used to brew it, the air they’re breathing as they enjoy it, and the things we can do together to protect these resources.”

The lager is currently available exclusively on draft at Stony Creek’s taproom and select establishments, and will be soon available in retail locations across the Northeast in both six and 12-pack options.

For More Information:

https://www.savethesound.org/2022/05/13/press-release-stony-creeks-new-save-the-sound-light-lager-supports-our-mission/