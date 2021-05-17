New Realm Launches Ready-to-Drink Craft Cocktails

ATLANTA & SAVANNAH, GA – Having just launched their first dedicated distillery, New Realm has taken their “Spirits of Exploration” tagline literally by crafting their newest innovation, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Craft Cocktails. These carbonated canned mixeddrinks are designed with a blend of premium house-made spirits and real fruit juice to deliver arefreshing, all-natural, sophisticated drinking experience. Dedicated to redefining the cannedand premixed cocktail market, New Realm’s craft cocktails equate to the quality of a bartender-crafted beverage, with the convenience of go-anywhere enjoyment.

“Although our first dedicated distillery has only recently opened, New Realm has been producing spirits in our Atlanta facility since 2019”, noted Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing. “These Ready-to-Drink Cocktails were bornout of recipes we have been developing since the beginning. We wanted to deliver the same premium quality ingredients that we serve in our taprooms, with the ability to expand drinking occasions to active lifestyle occasions like beaches, the slopes, the golf course, and beyond.”

“When we got started on distilling and crafting these RTD Craft Cocktails, it was truly anew realm for me. Having cut my teeth in winemaking early on in my career and then spending three decades in the brewing industry, spirits-based beverages were an exciting frontier for us to conquer. We think, after months of trials and pilot batches, that we’ve landed somewhere great with our recipes for these drinks – and we hope New Realm fans agree,” remarked Mitch Steele, Brewmaster & COO of New Realm Brewing Co. Produced in the company’s innovation facility in Atlanta, Georgia, New Realm’s new RTD Cocktails are releasing in three classic, fruit-forward flavors, including Lemon Drop, OrangeCrush, and Cranberry Vodka.

Lemon Drop (7.5% ABV): With a tart and juicy blend of real lemon and orange juice, this vodka-based cocktail is as refreshing as fresh-squeezed lemonade on a summer day.

Orange Crush (7.5% ABV): This classic summer flavor combines orange and vodka for a brightand refreshing drink that is just as crushable as its name.

Cranberry Vodka (7.5% ABV): A classic bar-favorite, Cranberry Vodka is made with the highestquality cranberry juice. Better yet, this cocktail is perfect for all seasons and occasions. Light and refreshing in the summertime, cranberry is also a classic holiday ingredient for recipes in the cooler months. These exciting and delicious new releases begin heading to your favorite Georgia and Virginia in May 2021 in 12oz sleek can four-packs.

Varieties: Lemon Drop, Orange Crush, Cranberry Vodka- Specs: 7.5% ABV (all)

Package: 12oz 4-pack cans

Initial Distribution: Throughout Georgia and Virginia

Availability: May 2021

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outletsthroughout Georgia and Virginia. With the brewery and restaurant expansion into SouthCarolina, New Realm products will soon become available across the state.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA and a distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.

For More Information

www.newrealmbrewing.com