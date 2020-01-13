New Realm Brewing’s Radegast Triple IPA Returns for 2020

ATLANTA & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Radegast Triple IPA returns to celebrate its third year. This intensely hopped Triple IPA is a huge beer (11.5% Alc/Vol) that commemorates the opening of New Realm’s first brewery in January of each year. Named for the fabled Slavic god of hospitality, Radegast Triple IPA was the first beer released by the company, and one of its most highly rated.

This celebratory ale is wonderfully aromatic and massive in fruity hop flavor. IPAs are known to be hoppy and full of flavors from bitter citrus to sweet tropical notes and floral aromas. Triple IPAs like Radegast take these notes to another level with an even higher ABV. Expect huge citrus, resin and peach flavors plus mild malt character in both nose and taste. A perfect cool weather sipper, this one’s full flavored and assertively hopped to balance its high gravity.

“We really look forward to brewing this beer every year, it’s definitely a favorite of the brewing team. This is the third year we’ve brewed Radegast Triple IPA, and this is my favorite version so far. This hop bomb hits you with loads of citrus, peach and pineapple” said Mitch Steele, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of New Realm Brewing.

Available starting January 14th for a limited time on draft and in 16oz. four pack cans. Grab it in New Realm’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach brewery to-go coolers, or at your favorite retailers around Georgia and the Hampton Roads, Northern and Western areas of Virginia.

Information

Radegast Triple IPA:

Style: Triple IPA

Specs: 11.5% ABV / 100 IBU

Color: Deep gold

Package: 16oz four pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, the majority of Virginia

Availability: Limited, beginning in January 2020

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach. New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.