New Realm Brewing Releases Hazy Like a Fox IPA

ATLANTA – There is something wildly hazy and crazy juicy flowing through the tanks at New Realm Brewing. The people have spoken, so the brewers are ramping up production and canning away. Hazy Like A Fox IPA was released into cans on March 4, turning hazy beer lovers into groupies.

“This is a double dry hopped beer,” said Mitch Steel co-founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “We did the first dry hop early in the fermentation process which resulted in some great flavor changes by our yeast interacting with the hops to provide anintense orange juice flavor. We have already heard from our beer fans how much they enjoy Hazy Like A Fox and I believe that new fans will love it too.”

A former small batch brew, Hazy Like A Fox quickly became a mainstay on NewRealm’s brewery tap list. The New England style IPA was the first hazy IPA brewed on-site at New Realm’s Atlanta Innovation Brewery, and it features a blend of pale malt, oats, wheat, flaked barley and milk sugar for a pillowy soft mouthfeel. It pours a pale gold withan opaque haze. A double dry hop creates waves of pineapple and tangerine aromatics that complement soft, juicy orange and tangerine notes which delight the palate.

Hazy Like A Fox is available on draft and in shiny new 12-oz. cans in the brewery’s to-go cooler, as well as our favorite retailers around Georgia and the Hampton Roads area in Virginia. Soon more beer lovers will see why we are “crazy for hazy.”

Hazy Like a Fox IPA

Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Azacca and El Dorado

6.5 percent ABV / 50 IBUs

Appearance: Pale gold with an opaque haze

Availability: 12 oz. six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia and Hampton Roads area of Virginia

Release: March 2019

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-foundersCarey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach mid-2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space providing an additional 40,000 barrels of annual capacity. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and a tasting room. Brewmaster Mitch Steele received the Russell Scherer Award forInnovation in Brewing in 2014 and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale in 2012. In 2018 New Realm Brewing was honored with the“Rising Star” award by Brewbound magazine and in January of 2019 the brewery was awarded“Best New Brewer in Georgia” for 2018 as well as the 11th “Best New Brewer in the World” by Ratebeer. New Realm Brewing’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.