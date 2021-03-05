New Realm Brewing Company to Add Distillery in Savannah Market

ATLANTA — New Realm Brewing Company is excited to announce the opening of a distillery in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District in the Spring of 2021. The 12,000 square foot, three-story facility is located at 120 Whitaker Street and will feature a distillery, brewery, restaurant, tasting room, rooftop patio and dedicated private event spaces.

In 2019, New Realm began making London Dry Gin, Tennessee StyleBourbon, and Gluten-Free Vodka, which New Realm has been selling on-site in the Company’s flagship Atlanta location.

“Over the past year, we have seen tremendous demand for our spirits and craft cocktail offerings in Atlanta and are excited to open a new facility dedicated to creating best-in-class distilled products.  The Savannah distillery will allow New Realm to expand and improve its distilled product offering, increase innovation, and provide additional opportunities for our customers to experience New Realm’s hand-crafted beers brewed by renowned brewmaster Mitch Steele,” said Carey Falcone, Co-Founder and CEO of New Realm.

New Realm’s new craft distillery and restaurant is expected to add approximately 100 full-time employees in the local Savannah market.  New Realm is focused on positively impacting the communities in which it operates, and maintains a firm commitment to environmental sustainability, supporting local, independent craft communities and the art and science of great craft brewing and distilling.

The Savannah distillery and restaurant will be New Realm’s third location alongside their flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia (550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta, Georgia) and production brewery and restaurant inVirginia Beach, Virginia (1209 Craft Lane in Virginia Beach, Virginia).

New Realm products are currently available at its locations inAtlanta and Virginia Beach, as well as at bars and retail locations throughoutGeorgia and Virginia.  For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New RealmBrewing Company:

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta,GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA and is opening a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA in Spring 2021.  New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach. 

New Realm’s awards include:Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,”Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale. 

