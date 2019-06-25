New Realm Brewing Company Partners with King of Pops on ‘Push Cart Series’

ATLANTA – Atlanta will soon reach sweltering temps, making summer days and nights nearly unbearable. A new collaboration between two Atlanta based tastemakers, King of Pops and New Realm Brewing, aims to cool things down in and around town. The first in the “Push Cart Series,” BGL Belgian Ale is bursting with refreshing notes of blackberry, ginger, and lemon.

“One of the most enjoyable tasting sessions we have ever had was sitting in our Barrel Room with our neighbors, King of Pops, pairing a bunch of our beers with their popsicles,” said Carey Falcone, Co-Founder, and CEO of New Realm Brewing. “The clear favorite was their Blackberry Ginger Lemon pop with our Belgian style beer, so we put together a recipe that would allow for the popsicle base to blend excellently with beer. What our brewers came up with is a cool beer with a refreshing fruity character.”

“We want to keep pushing ourselves to help create things that make people happy,” said Steven Carse, Co-Founder of King of Pops. “Working with New Realm to create a beer that is amazing by itself and completely unique when you add a pop to it hopefully does exactly that. So excited to share this with Atlanta.”

Bright and fruity, BGL Belgian Ale pairs well with summertime in the city, lake days and BGL popsicles from your nearest King of Pops pushcart. BGL is now available for a limited time on draft and in 12-oz 6 pack cans in our Atlanta brewery to-go coolers, as well as our favorite retailers around Georgia.

Information:

Push Cart Series: BGL Belgian Ale:

Taste: Amber Belgian Ale with intense blackberry, ginger and lemon flavors

Specs: 7.5% ABV / 18 IBUs

Appearance: Amber and orange in color with light pink hues

Package: 12oz six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia

Availability: Very limited quantities while supplies last

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers, and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square foot restaurant, rooftop patio, and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach mid-2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space providing an additional 40,000 barrels of annual capacity. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space, and a tasting room. Brewmaster Mitch Steele received the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing in 2014 and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale in 2012. In 2018 New Realm Brewing was honored with the “Rising Star” award by Brewbound and in January of 2019, the brewery was awarded “Best New Brewer in Georgia” for 2018 as well as the 11th “Best New Brewer in the World” by Ratebeer. New Realm Brewing’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

About King of Pops:

King of Pops started with a couple thousand bucks, a used ice cream push cart, and a whole lot of luck. Our success is due to amazing community support which we’ve received since day one. We do our best to respond to that support with love, gratitude and some laughs.

We work really hard to be an example of business doing good – our purpose is to create Unexpected Moments of Happiness. Come have a pop, stop by our farm or do some yoga with us. Mainly we just hope you’re doing great.