New Products: Stone’s Arrogant Consortia Collaborates with Jägermeister; New Belgium, High Brew to Release Cold Brew Cream Ale

Jägermeister and Arrogant Consortia Team Up

Stone Brewing’s Arrogant Consortia announced the launch of Jägermeister Arrogant Bastard Ale, an American strong ale brewed in collaboration with the makers of Jägermeister.

“These two fiercely independent forces come together; it is such a unique and iconic result,” Stone Brewing and Arrogant Consortia co-founder Greg Koch said in a video announcing the beer.

Jägermeister Arrogant Bastard Ale is brewed with some of the 56 herbs, roots, fruits and spices found in Jägermeister, a German liqueur. This marks Jägermeister’s “first-ever liquid partnership in the U.S.,” a press release said. The beer was brewed at Stone’s Berlin brewery, which Scottish brewer BrewDog acquired in April, but it was not known at press time if the brew took place before or after the sale.

The 20,000-bottle batch of the limited release beer rolled out yesterday and is available throughout Arrogant Consortia’s distribution network. Each bottle checks in at 8.5% alcohol by volume (ABV); suggested retail price is about $20 for a 750ml bottle.

“I look forward to your thoughts, as long as they’re ‘hell, yeah,’” Koch said in the video.

New Belgium & High Brew Coffee Collaborate for Cold Brew Cream Ale

New Belgium Brewing Company and High Brew Coffee are collaborating on new coffee beer as part of the Fort Collins, Colorado-based brewer’s Up Next product line.

Nitro Cream Ale Cold Brew is a 5% ABV cream ale brewed with oats and blended with the Austin-based coffee company’s cold brew coffee. High Brew’s cold brew packs twice “more antioxidants, twice the caffeine, and significantly less acid,” according to the company’s website.

The beer launched on October 1 and is available nationwide through February in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Short’s Brewing’s Superfluid Supply Co. Announces New Hard Seltzer

Superfluid Supply Company, a new subsidiary of Short’s Brewing, today announced the release of Beaches Hard Seltzer, its entrant into the ever-growing hard seltzer market.

“We’re really excited to be part of the continued Hard Seltzer evolution,” Short’s chief innovation officer, Tony Hansen, said in a press release.

Beaches Tropical Hard Seltzer features “notable tropical flavors and real fruit juice” and will be available on draft and in 12-packs in the following seven states: Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. The seltzer checks in at 95 calories, 4% ABV, 0 grams of sugar and 4 grams of carbs. Each 12-pack will cost $12-$13.

Short’s Brewing, which sold a 20% stake to Heineken-owned Lagunitas in 2017, also owns Starcut Ciders. It was unclear at press time if Starcut Ciders would be included in the Superfluid Supply Company umbrella.

Yesterday, the hard seltzer space became more crowded when Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands announced Corona Hard Seltzer, which will launch next spring.