New Holland Brewing to Release Lightpoint Functional White Ale

HOLLAND, Mich. — New Holland Brewing, craft brewery and distillery based in Holland, MI, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Lightpoint Functional White Ale, its first “active pursuits” beer. Designed to provide a refreshing and responsible post-pursuit experience, uncompromising in flavor, Lightpoint will be available in 43 states on March 1, 2020.

Renowned for flavorful and unique craft beer offerings, New Holland is no stranger to the curation of regional and in-season ingredients, creating craft brews to suit a specific time of year, activity or consumer desire; and Lightpoint is no exception.

Featuring coconut water, orange peel and raw honey, just 2g of carbs and only 86 calories per 12oz can, Lightpoint White Ale is tastefully brewed with natural ingredients and local Lake Michigan water.

Lightpoint is designed to be enjoyed with friends and community, shared after a hike, bike, run, ski or yoga session and bring a more satisfying and flavorful approach to the apres experience, without the added calories, ABV or carbohydrates. “We all look forward to the light point in our day or in our workout,” said Adam Dickerson, New Holland Brand Manager. “Here in West Michigan, the sunset over Lake Michigan symbolizes that moment of rest. After a day of hard work or a lakeshore run, the setting sun provides us with a beautiful moment to breathe it in and re-energize. That’s our Lightpoint.”

Jason Salas, Brewery Operations Manager, said, “We pride ourselves on creating what we deem to be the best tasting craft beer available, from seasonal flavors, to our flagship products. Lightpoint is an exciting next step for the brand, showcasing our desire to ensure that our best moments, with friends and family in the outdoors, are supported by the finest beverage possible, made from premium, delicious ingredients, and pristine Lake Michigan water.”

To kickstart the launch, New Holland will be hosting the first annual Lightpoint 5k fun-run, on March 28th, starting and finishing at New Holland Grand Rapids brewpub: The Knickerbocker. All runners will receive a complimentary 5k shirt and the run will end in the New Holland beer garden with food, games and specials on cans of Lightpoint. While this will certainly be a fun run in structure, the race will also be timed with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards for 8 separate age groups. Follow this link to register or find more information: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/GrandRapids/Lightpoint5K .

Along with community-building, New Holland’s vision is to create savored moments, and they are doing so by supporting natural resources and outdoor public spaces that act as hosts for those moments. In 2019, New Holland was able to raise over $27,000 for the Michigan State Parks by developing a traveling beer dinner series that brought a new and exciting experience to the Parks. In 2020 New Holland will continue and expand support of this program with the goal to encourage conservation of the Michigan State Parks, Trails and Waterways. New Holland is also a member of the Great Lakes Business Network, committed to protecting the Great Lakes from environmental threats.

Lightpoint is a proud evolution of the brand, embodying the passion and dedication to community and the outdoors. The light at the end of the tunnel, Lightpoint is the perfect beer for the finish line.

Lightpoint will be available in 43 States, and at leading grocery stores across the country in March, 2020, and offered in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12oz cans, as well as draft.

For more information and availability, please visit NewHollandBrewing.com.

About New Holland

New Holland Brewing Company’s deep roots in the craft industry go back to 1997. Our role as an integral member of the artisan approach is something we take seriously, yet engage lightheartedly. We believe the art of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for our customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service. Recognized for our creativity and artistry, our mission to improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere is seen in our diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits.