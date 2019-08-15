New Holland Brewing Releases Ichabod Pumpkin Ale

HOLLAND, Mich. — One of fall’s most legendary pumpkin ales rides again this month with the limited-release batch of “Ichabod” by New Holland Brewing Company, a West Michigan-based craft brewer and distiller.

Ichabod sets the mood for the season with the perfect blend of malted barley, real pumpkin and bewitching notes of cinnamon and nutmeg for a delicious and inviting brew. The result is an approachable and enjoyable beer with an alcohol content of 4.5%. The brew will be offered on tap at pubs across the Midwest and sold in six-pack cans ($9.99 MSRP) at major and specialty craft beer retailers. Ichabod’s label depicts the iconic and spooky “Headless Horseman” character with a wicked pumpkin in hand.

“We released Ichabod for the first time more than twenty years ago and it was one of the first beers we ever brewed,” said Joel Petersen, Vice President of Beer Sales. “The anticipation of this limited-batch ale remains one of our most anticipated releases every fall. For the second year, fans can find Ichabod in six-pack cans.”

To celebrate the Halloween season, New Holland Brewing will host two screenings of Tim Burton’s film, “Sleepy Hollow,” while tapping Ichabod at the events:

Oct. 12 – The Park Theatre in Holland, Mich.

Oct. 30 Halloween Eve – The Wealthy Street Theater in Grand Rapids, Mich.

For event details and more information about New Holland Brewing, visit newhollandbrew.com and follow along for news on upcoming announcements on Facebook and Instagram.

About New Holland Brewing Company

We find that the best moments in life – the most memorable – are when we spend time in the company of those who are most important to us. Our beer and spirits are made for these moments. It all started for us in 1997 when Brett VanderKamp believed that his hometown and the brewing industry were due for a shakeup. And so, New Holland Brewing Company was born in Holland, Michigan near the shores of Lake Michigan. Today, New Holland is recognized as one of the leading innovators in the revolution of craft brewing and distilling. With nearly 500 team members, New Holland’s craft beer and spirits are sold across the country, and around the globe. Our retail presence continues to grow with two full-service restaurants, a spirits tasting room, two brick-and-mortar stores and an online store. We look forward to finding moments to connect and enhancing the lives of people around the world. To learn more, visit www.NewHollandBrew.com.