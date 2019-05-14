New Holland Brewing Company to Release Lake and Trail Lager

HOLLAND, Mich. — New Holland Brewing Company has partnered with REI Co-op, Merrell and Woosah Outfitters to celebrate 100 years of Michigan State Parks. Together, the partners have crafted a special beer and will host a series of events to benefit the state’s scenic parks.

“This partnership with Michigan State Parks is our way of showcasing the natural beauty that our state has to offer and the amazing parks that allow people to access these beautiful places,” said New Holland Brewing Company brand manager Adam Dickerson.

Nearly 100 years ago, the Michigan State Parks Commission was established to acquire natural lands for use as public parks. This year, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating those 100 years by highlighting the history of the parks and encouraging the public to support their future.

“The centennial is an opportunity to look back and give forward; to celebrate the 100 years of memories made in state parks, but also to engage and empower the next generation of state park enthusiasts to take action and ownership for the next 100 years,” said Ron Olson, chief of the Parks and Recreation Division for the Michigan DNR.

New Holland Brewing Company partnered with REI and Woosah Outfitters to create a special beer for the occasion.

Lake and Trail Lager is a copper lager, perfect for drinking after a day of hiking Michigan’s scenic state park trails. It will be released in 6-packs of cans and distributed only in Michigan. This beer will support Michigan State Parks and the centennial anniversary.

Woosah Outfitters founder and owner Erica Lang designed the Lake and Trail Lager cans. Using her signature woodcut technique, she drew inspiration from spending time in Michigan’s great outdoors.

“I wanted to capture some of the magic and bliss I feel hiking on Michigan trails—like catching the sunrise and sunset, feeling so small surrounded by the towering rows of pines and of course that big view of the lake,” Lang said. “The scene I carved combines all of these feelings into one beautiful trail.”

A release party for the beer will take place on June 29 at Woosah’s outdoor garden space and coffee shop, Outside Coffee Co. Woosah will be unveiling new gear in the shop and offering free beer outdoors with live music performances throughout the evening.

A series of hike and beer dinners to benefit Michigan State Parks will feature New Holland beers paired with a three-course meal. The “Trail to Table” dinners will take place at Leelanau State Park in Northport on July 27, P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon on July 28 and Island Lake State Recreation Area in Brighton on September 21.

The P.J. Hoffmaster “Trail to Table” event will be women only, in celebration of Genevieve Gillette, the “First Lady” of Michigan State Parks. Funds from this event will benefit the Gillette Nature Center.

“Genevieve Gillette was a pivotal leader in the early days of the state park system, and she is the namesake of the nature center for which we are raising funds,” Dickerson said. “We also wanted to provide an environment that is welcoming and comfortable for women craft beer drinkers, when so many other beer events tend to be very male oriented.”

New Holland has partnered with REI and Merrell to provide added experiences to the “Trail to Table” events. Attendees will start the day with Merrell shoe demos and an approximately two-hour guided hike sure to provide scenic views of some of Michigan’s most beautiful landscapes. Following the hike, guests will have opportunities to connect with local REI experts, play yard games and enjoy the park before partaking in a beer dinner. The beer dinner will be set within the park and will feature a three-course meal with New Holland beer pairings. Each attendee will receive a complimentary REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack, courtesy of REI. Tickets are available online for $75 each and are capped at 75 tickets per event.

“As we open our new store in Grand Rapids, we are thrilled to support Michigan State Parks and the outdoor places that make this region special,” said Jessica Ganss, REI Grand Rapids store manager. “Our state parks provide some of the best opportunities to hike, camp and paddle, and this investment will help ensure they remain accessible for the next 100 years.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the “Trail to Table” events will benefit the hosting parks.

“From helping to generate funding for a track chair at Island Lake, to raising money for new, accessible playgrounds at Leelanau State Park, this partnership is helping state parks be relevant to everyone who visits and values them,” Olson said.

Helping to fund initiatives like these is a key reason New Holland has brought these partners together.

“We want to encourage others to give back to Michigan State Parks,” Dickerson said. “The events are the perfect way to financially support the state parks while participating in an amazing experience that will be sure to live on as a great memory for those who attend.”

Learn more about the partnership and purchase tickets for the “Trail to Table” events on New Holland’s website.

Lake and Trail Lager Release Party

Celebrate the release of the Lake and Trail Lager brewed in collaboration with REI and Woosah Outfitters to support Michigan State Parks. Enjoy free beer and catch live music outdoors, and check out new Woosah gear in the shop.

When: June 29, 2019

Where: Outside Coffee Co. at Woosah Outfitters, 738 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Trail to Table Beer Dinners

Join New Holland, Merrell, REI and Michigan State Parks to hike the trails at one of Michigan’s beautiful state parks, and then refuel with a three-course meal paired with New Holland beers. Things will kick off with a shoe demo from Merrell, followed by a hike through the hosting park. Attendees will receive a complimentary REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack, courtesy of REI. Tickets are available for purchase online for $75 each, with a 75 ticket cap for each event.

Leelanau State Park, Northport, MI, July 27, 2019

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Muskegon, MI (women only), July 28, 2019

Island Lake State Park, Brighton MI, September 21, 2019

About New Holland Brewing Company

New Holland Brewing Company’s deep roots in the craft industry go back to 1997. Our role as an integral member of the artisan approach is something we take seriously, yet engage lightheartedly. We believe the art of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for our customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service. Recognized for our creativity and artistry, our mission to improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere is seen in our diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits. For more information, visit newhollandbrew.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation’s largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of more than 18 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips and outstanding customer service. REI has 154 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. If you can’t visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the free REI shopping app. REI isn’t just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI’s active adventure travel company, a global leader that runs more than 250 itineraries across all continents. In every community where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner- to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

About Woosah

Woosah Outfitters is a naturally inspired art and apparel brand based out of Grand Rapids, MI featuring the artwork of Founder and Owner Erica Lang. The designs and drive behind Woosah revolve largely around woodcuts and the outdoors. The word “Woosah” itself brings a sense of inner peace, calmness and stillness when said out loud. Take a deep breath in, and exhale; that’s Woosah. For Lang, there are two things that bring her Woosah: spending time in the studio carving and printing woodblocks, and being immersed in the stillness and beauty of nature. Come spread the Woosah at our flagship store located at 738 Wealthy St. and be sure to grab a coffee next door at our coffee shop, Outside Coffee Co.

About the Michigan DNR

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Michigan state parks system throughout 2019. The yearlong Michigan state parks centennial is a nod to state park rich history and an energizing look forward, and this milestone year will be marked with special events, podcasts, historical stories, videos, geocaching and more. Visit Michigan.gov/StateParks100.