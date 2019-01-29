New Holland Brewing Company to Release Dragon’s Milk White

HOLLAND, Mich.—New Holland Brewing Company is excited to announce the launch of Dragon’s Milk White, a bourbon barrel-aged white stout. The first Dragon’s Milk product to be enjoyed in cans, Dragon’s Milk White offers a fresh approach that builds on a strong bourbon barrel-aging tradition.

“The white stout is an entirely new Dragon’s Milk experience, pulling many of the same awesome flavor notes that our fans have come to love in our original bourbon barrel-aged stout, but presenting them in a way that is completely unique,” said Dominic Bergquist, brand manager for Dragon’s Milk. “It’s not simply a visual play. The hazy golden color is really just the first cue that this beer is going to be unique, with the aromas and flavors that follow making it something we feel is truly special to behold.”

At 6 percent ABV, Dragon’s Milk White brings a much lighter—but no less full-flavored—drinking experience to the table. It promises to appeal to traditional stout drinkers as well as those who simply are looking for a well crafted, full-flavored and accessible drinking experience.

Available in cans, Dragon’s Milk White can be enjoyed in more places and on more occasions, giving fans even more opportunity to “share a legend.”

“Dragon’s Milk White is made in the same proud tradition of its namesake, yet stands on its own for celebrations for all life’s savored moments,” said Brett VanderKamp, founder and owner of New Holland Brewing Company. “It is a true testament to the brewing team at New Holland, who, after 20 years, continue to push the boundaries of what a barrel-aged stout can be.”

Dragon’s Milk White will be officially released in New Holland’s pubs in Grand Rapids and Holland on Feb. 8, and a nationwide release will follow.

About New Holland Brewing Company

New Holland Brewing Company’s deep roots in the craft industry go back to 1997. Our role as an integral member of the artisan approach is something we take seriously, yet engage lightheartedly. We believe the art of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for our customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service. Recognized for our creativity and artistry, our mission to improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere is seen in our diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits. For more information, visit www.newhollandbrew.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.