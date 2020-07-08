New Holland Brewing Company Releases Dragon’s Milk Solera

HOLLAND, Mich. — New Holland Brewing Company has announced the next member of the Dragon’s Milk family, Dragon’s Milk Solera, a 10% ABV foeder-aged ale that emphasizes the passage of time. By implementing a method where a flow of fresh beer influences the base solera, Dragon’s Milk Solera achieves a drinking experience that’s simultaneously consistent and ever-changing.

The solera aging method could best be described as fractional blending. Beginning with a master batch, New Holland ages Dragon’s Milk Solera in massive oak foeders and gradually pulls down the line until reaching the final foeder, blending a pool of beer from different generations. The beer’s average age will increase before hitting an eventual equilibrium, becoming more layered and complex. Each pull from the solera will contain a small bit of the original batch, allowing Dragon’s Milk fans to follow this beer as it evolves.

“We plan to label each batch with the pull number so drinkers can join us on the journey,” Brand Manager Dominic Berquist said. “The aging and blending brings our brewers and cellarman a new set of challenges, but they have more than risen to the occasion and we’re very excited by the results.”

In a glass, Dragon’s Milk Solera presents a gorgeous mahogany hue. An oaky and subtly sweet nose draws the drinker in for a sip where beguiling flavors of caramel, toffee and fig coalesce into a beer best savored amongst good company. Crack open a couple with friends and watch the Dragon’s Milk legend unfold.

“We’ve researched the history and lore behind the term ‘Dragon’s Milk’ and have actually found references to it as early as the mid-1500s in England,” Bergquist said. “Dragon’s Milk was used to describe a wide variety of potent ales and elixirs that were worthy of celebration, and Solera absolutely lives up to that expectation. It’s an exciting new chapter in the legend of Dragon’s Milk and we can’t wait for our fans to try this brew.”

Dragon’s Milk Solera will be available year round in four-pack 12 oz bottles and on draft in select states beginning in August. A limited amount of this beer will be available for online pre-order starting at 11am on July 18. The release coincides with another New Holland brand, Hazy River, a one hundred percent Citra-hopped New England Style IPA with a huge citrus aroma and taste.

Pick up will take place at the Knickerbocker and New Holland production facility on Saturday, August 1 from 11-6pm. For more information on Dragon’s Milk Solera and the pre-order, please visit www.dragonsmilk.com.

Tag Us: @dragonsmilkofficial @dragonsmilk

Hashtags We’re Using: #dragonsmilk #sharealegend

About Dragon’s Milk

Throughout the ages, Dragon’s Milk has been a term used to describe potent ales and elixirs worthy of a celebration, a reward at the end of the journey. New Holland Brewing Co. is proud to continue that tradition today with the Dragon’s Milk family of brands. What began as a single barrel in the back of the brewhouse in 2001 has now become a line of legendary brews, including Dragon’s Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout, the #1 best selling stout in America. For more information, visit www.dragonsmilk.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.