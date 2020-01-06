New Holland Brewing Company Announces First Dragon’s Milk Reserve Release of 2020

HOLLAND, MICH. — New Holland Brewing Company’s first Dragon’s Milk Reserve release of 2020 will be available starting in January.

The Dragon’s Milk Reserve series puts a spin on America’s number-one selling bourbon barrel-aged stout. The brewery’s newest addition to the series showcases Dragon’s Milk in a completely new way, using whole ingredients and carefully selected barrels for a truly legendary brew.

“Dragon’s Milk Reserve is meant to be an indulgent reward, and our brewers have absolutely lived up to that billing on this latest entry in our Reserve series,” said New Holland Brewing Company Founder and President Brett VanderKamp.

The beer was aged for three months in rum barrels imported from Jamaica and finished on over 2,500 pounds of coconut, 1,000 pounds of toasted hazelnut and 200 pounds of chocolate.

“The flavors of toasted coconut, hazelnut and chocolate pair amazingly with the sweet and warming flavor notes imparted by the rum barrel.” VanderKamp said.

The beer clocks in at 12.5 percent ABV. It will be available on tap and for purchase in 4-pack 12-ounce bottles at New Holland’s pubs in Grand Rapids and Holland starting January 23. It will hit shelves at retail locations in 42 states starting in February.

“We are excited to share this beer with our fans!” VanderKamp said.

New Holland Brewing Company’s deep roots in the craft industry go back to 1997. Our role as an integral member of the artisan approach is something we take seriously, yet engage lightheartedly. We believe the art of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for our customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service. Recognized for our creativity and artistry, our mission to improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere is seen in our diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits. For more information, visit www.newhollandbrew.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.