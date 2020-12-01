New Functional Beverage, IVUSION, To Launch In December 2020

As a team of medical experts, we were determined to find a simple solution to dehydration. We were inspired by the recent growth in IV therapy, which got us thinking — why is it so expensive and time consuming?

Our goal was to create a cost effective and time efficient hydration drink. Other products on the market were filled with sugar and a variety of other ingredients that improve taste, but not health. Our solution – a healthy hydration beverage that replenishes the body with a scientifically formulated combination of electrolytes, vitamins, and essential minerals. And so, IVUSION was born.

Today, IVUSION is used by “partygoers,” athletes, and anyone else wanting to fuel with only the best ingredients. That is why it is used as a recovery solution for hangovers, heat exhaustion, exercise and so much more.

Based out of Orange County, California, our dedicated team is filled with medical experts who understand the importance of hydration in the recovery process. That is why we created IVUSION – to provide a reliable, scientifically formulated hydration beverage for those who need it most.

Whether your body needs to recover from a night out or an intense workout, IVUSION lets you do you without worrying about tomorrow.

IVUSION comes in two refreshing flavors: mixed berries or citrus orange. Both flavors come slam-packed with all the right nutrients your body needs to physiologically recover from dehydration. Say goodbye to dehydration and costly trips to the emergency room, and say hello to your new go-to premium hydration drink.

For More Information: https://ivusionbevco.com/

Launching in December, IVUSION was created by medical professionals inspired by IV therapy. A hydration drink that hydrates without excess sugar, IVUSION is scientifically formulated with electrolytes, vitamins, and essential minerals. IVUSION is designed as a recovery solution for hangovers, heat exhaustion and exercise, it says. Packaged in 12-ounce cans, IVUSION has a suggested retail price of $3.99 per can and $15.96 for a four-pack. IVUSION Beverage Co. LLC, Orange County, Calif. Internet: www.ivusionbevco.com @ivusionbevco Distribution: Select markets.

