New Belgium Brewing to Release Voodoo Ranger Imperial Black IPA, Accumulation White IPA and a Winter Variety Pack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing is bringing back a few portfolio favorites to help make the fall transition all the more delightful. Returning to tantalize taste buds across the nation are Voodoo Ranger Imperial Black IPA, a big 10% ABV special release with warming hop blasts; Accumulation White IPA, one of New Belgium’s most popular winter seasonal offerings; and a Winter Variety Pack featuring the hard-to-find Mary Jane Ale and beloved throwback beer, Snow Day Black IPA.

Voodoo Ranger Imperial Black IPA

With a smoky, herbal aroma, balanced sweetness and lingering bitterness, this 10% ABV Imperial Black IPA is Voodoo Ranger’s biggest, boldest IPA yet.

“This was a fun one to make,” said Ross Koenigs, Research and Development Brewer at New Belgium. “We added the Carafa malt later in the brew process to deemphasize its roasty flavors while still getting that dark-as-night color. Combine that with Centennial and Columbus – two old school hops – and newer-to-the-scene Azacca, this is a black IPA more complex than most.”

ABV: 10%

IBU: 90

Yeast: Ale

Hops: Azacca, Centennial, Columbus

Malts: Pale, Weyerman Carafa 3

Availability: On 10/15, while supplies last, on draft and in 16 oz. cans

Accumulation White IPA

Accumulation is inspired by the white beauty that falls each winter from our Colorado sky. Flurries of Mosaic and Amarillo hops bring soft fruit and citrus flavor, flowed by a touch of bitterness.

ABV: 6.2%

IBU: 55

Yeast: Ale

Hops: Mosaic, Amarillo

Malts: Pale, Wheat

Availability: Now in 12 oz. bottles and on draft

Winter Variety Pack

A season for cheer brings a variety pack with a little something for everyone. Joining Accumulation White IPA in this mixed 12-pack are the return of a seasonal, a taste of a Colorado ski hill favorite and a Belgian white that’s just right.

Snow Day Black IPA – Dark caramel roasted Midnight Wheat braced with a serious load of Goldings, Centennial and Cascade hops. Snow Day was last released in 2015. 6.2% ABV/56 IBU

Mary Jane Pale Ale – Originally brewed as an exclusive release at Winter Park Resort to stand up to the iconic slopes, Mary Jane’s notes of caramel and malt give way to citrus, pine and blueberry, before wrapping with a crisp finish. 4.5% ABV/25 IBU

Fat Tire Belgian White – Made with Seville oranges and Indian coriander, both freshly ground less than a mile away from New Belgium’s Fort Collins, CO, brewery. It’s a fresh, perfectly sweet, natural tasting Belgian White. 5.2% ABV/12 IBU

All beers are available now while supplies last with the exception of Voodoo Ranger Imperial Black IPA which hits shelves on 10/15.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Amber Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work, one of the Wall Street Journal’s Best Small Businesses and tops Bicycling Magazine’s Best Companies for Cyclists. The 100% employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, one of World Blu’s most democratic U.S. businesses, and a Certified B Corp. In addition to Fat Tire Amber Ale, New Belgium brews fourteen year-round beers: Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Fat Tire Belgian White, The Hemperor HPA, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, Sour Saison, Honey Orange Tripel, Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, 1554 Black Lager, Bohemian Pilsner, Abbey Belgian Style Ale, Trippel and a gluten-reduced beer, Glutiny Pale Ale. To learn more, visit NewBelgium.com and follow the brewery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.