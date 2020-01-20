New Belgium Brewing Releases Voodoo Ranger Starship IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing announces its launch of Voodoo Ranger Starship IPA, a 7.7 percent ABV, limited time offering out nationwide today. Finishing as the runner-up in 2019’s Vote Voodoo Campaign, fans urged the brewery to produce it. This highly drinkable American IPA brewed with Galaxy hops is out-of-this-world delicious.

This latest limited time beer is this year’s first release in the Voodoo Ranger Rotating IPA series. With a light to moderate sweetness, Starship IPA is brewed with unique mid-fermentation dry hopping techniques. When combined with out-of-this world Galaxy hops, Starship IPA gives fan’s palates notes of fresh grapefruit and citrus.

“We are super excited to launch our first of many brands using a new to New Belgium dry hopping technique called mid-fermentation dry hopping. Years of research went into fine tuning this method and we know it is going to live up to the rest of the Voodoo Ranger series that took 2019 by storm.” states Ross Koenigs, Research and Development Brewer at New Belgium.

Creating this unique beer is possible due to newly installed brewing equipment that allows Voodoo Ranger brewers to highlight very specific expressions of hop flavors and aromas in beer. The result is fragrances of grapefruit and tropical fruits, with a moderate sweetness and bitterness in balance. Starship IPA marks the first brew with this newly added technology and will be distributed nationally.

Voodoo Ranger Starship IPA was brewed and canned with the following characteristics:

7.7% ABV IBUs: 50

American Hazy IPA Hops : Galaxy, Jester, El Dorado, and Idaho 7

Pale, Munich, and Oats Visual : Slight Haze

Aromas of citrus, grapegruit, guava, mango and pine. Moderate sweetness and bitterness. Availability : Nationwide early January 2020 in 12 oz cans and on draft, while supplies last

For more information on Starship IPA, visit here. To find the nearst Voodoo Ranger Starship IPA in your galaxy or any of New Belgium’s other offerings, visit the beer finder or download New Belgium’s Beer Mode app.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com