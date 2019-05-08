New Belgium Brewing Releases Voodoo Ranger Juicifer IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing is celebrating summer with the release of Juicifer IPA, a new offering in the Voodoo Ranger Rotating IPA Series. Juicifer IPA riffs off the hazy IPA style, brimming with juicy flavors and citrus aromas delivered by Citra INCOGNITO™, Galaxy and Chinook hops.

Voodoo Ranger Juicifer IPA pours a hazy golden pale, with a sweet, slightly citrus-y start giving way to subtle sourness before finishing with a potent hop punch. Aromas of guava and pineapple dominate this medium-bodied beer.

“Innovation and experimentation is the name of the game when it comes to our rotating IPA series,” said Ross Koenigs, Research and Development Brewer at New Belgium. “For Juicifer, we took our cues from hazy IPAs, but turned up the volume on the hop bitterness. It’s big hop flavor that is easy drinking.”

Juicifer IPA is the latest hoppy brew in the Voodoo Ranger Rotating IPA line, each available in 6 pack, 12-ounce cans and on draft. This series was born out of New Belgium’s desire to further experiment with hop-forward flavors while highlighting the brewery’s ground-floor collaborations with hop producers to cultivate cutting-edge, experimental varieties.

“The Voodoo Ranger Rotator series allows our brewers to engage in playful exploration that can bring entirely new flavor profiles to the world of IPA’s,” said Koenigs. “We’re just getting started with this exciting new series. Beer drinkers should keep an eye out for each ground-breaking offering throughout the year.”

Later in 2019, watch for Hop Avenger IPA, a special crowd-sourced release featuring Jester and Chinook hops that pack a tropical aroma with a pineapple punch. More specific details will be available on series offerings as selections become available.

Voodoo Ranger Juicifer IPA

Malts: Pale, Oats, Munich

Hops: Citra INCOGNITO™, Galaxy, Chinook

Yeast: Ale

ABV: 7.7%

IBU: 50

Availability: Now in 12-ounce cans and draft across the nation.

For more information about New Belgium or any of its beers, visit www.newbelgium.com.

