New Belgium Brewing Recognizes National Coming Out Day with a Special Release and a Call for Anti-discrimination Policy

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – To recognize National Coming Out Day, New Belgium Brewing is asking members of Congress to join them in supporting the Equality Act to guarantee an inclusive future for all. Coinciding with this year’s special release of New Belgium’s signature Biere de Queer, New Belgium is sending cans directly to hundreds of members of Congress, inviting them to join in a conversation and engage with personal stories – over a beer, of course – about the need to pass this legislation. While seventy percent of Americans support the Equality Act, Congress has yet to make it law.

or by following @NewBelgium or #BrewedForAll on Instagram. Every can of Biere de Queer is also a vehicle to collect these personal stories, via the QR code embedded in the label. BrewedForAll.comAlong with the beer, New Belgium is sharing with federal policymakers a growing collection of personal reflections sourced from coworkers and beer drinkers across America and voicing support for the Equality Act and expressing why they think it’s important to make the world a more inclusive place for those coming out, whether for themselves personally or in support of someone else’s journey. Anyone can view these stories and contribute their own by visiting

“We brewed Biere de Queer to honor the stories of so many people who face a difficult time coming out,” said New Belgium Brewer Kelly McKnight. “I’m proud to be able to do what I love and fortunate to be able to bring my whole self to work, but so many others can’t. The Equality Act will help ensure that queer people are protected against discrimination and can live in a world where it isn’t terrifying to come out as the person you are.”

Currently, LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. face a patchwork of civil rights protections that impact their safety and ability to go about everyday life. In many states, LGBTQ+ people are at risk of being fired, evicted, denied service, and more, simply based on who they are. The Equality Act would create a national standard that provides LGBTQ+ people explicit and equal protection against discrimination under federal law – the same protections as other Americans.

New Belgium is proud to support the equity and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people year-round. The brewery employs the first Diversity, Equity & Inclusion specialist in the craft beer industry and is the very first craft brewery recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index, with a perfect score of 100. HRC’s list is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits relevant to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees. New Belgium is also a Member of the Human Rights Campaign Business Coalition for the Equality Act to advocate against discriminatory public policy.

“At New Belgium, we brew for all. For thirty years, we have worked to support the LGBTQ+ community and offer a safe, understanding place for everyone to be their full selves, whether they’re our coworkers or our customers,” said New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer. “Everyone should be able to experience that freedom, wherever they are, and that’s why we support the Equality Act. No one should face discrimination or fear losing their livelihood because of who they are.”

Biere de Queer will be available in limited quantities at New Belgium’s liquid centers in Fort Collins, Colo., Asheville, N.C., and San Francisco, CA, as well as online. $1 for every Biere de Queer sold will benefit local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% For The Planet. The brewery has donated $30 million to charitable causes since 1991.

