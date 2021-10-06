New Belgium Brewing partners with Chaco Footwear to celebrate 30 wild years

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Outdoor brand partners Chaco Footwear and New Belgium Brewing Company announce the launch of the Chaco x New Belgium 30th Anniversary Collection. The exclusive sandal collection pays homage to New Belgium’s 30th anniversary with sandals crafted for all of life’s wildest adventures. This is the third collaboration the brands have worked on together and the most extensive collection to date.

The collaboration features two limited-edition prints, Wild Mountain Taupe and Wild Ride Amber. Wild Mountain Taupe showcases a subtle mountain print in New Belgium’s classic logo colors, while Wild Ride Amber reflects a bold, striped pattern. These prints are available in both the Classic Z/1 sandal (MSRP: $105), and Chillos Slides (MSRP: $60), for men and women.

“We’re stoked to partner with our friends at Chaco on two limited-edition sandals that celebrate New Belgium’s 30th anniversary,” said Heather Johnston, Director of Retail and Operations at New Belgium Brewing. “It’s been an amazing wild ride, and we can’t think of a better way to honor our fans and pay tribute to three decades of brewing world-class beers than with these sandals designed for all of life’s human-powered adventures.”

The Chaco x New Belgium 30th Anniversary Collection takes inspiration from New Belgium’s limited-edition 30th celebration brews, Wild Ride Amber IPA and 30th Anniversary Wild Ale. Paired with Chaco’s iconic Z/sandals and best-selling Chillos Slide, this line celebrates two brands that embrace adventure with a purpose.?

“New Belgium has been a great partner to work with the past couple of years, and we are honored to help them celebrate their 30th anniversary,” said Lyndi Bell, Brand Marketing Manager at Chaco. “We hope this collection inspires people to get outside, explore, and crack open a cold one.”

To help celebrate the collection’s launch, Chaco’s Fit for Adventure Tour Bus will be at New Belgium’s Asheville Liquid Center on October 7th, where customers will be able to purchase the collaboration pairs in person as well as have existing sandals repaired free of charge.

The Chaco x New Belgium 30th Anniversary Collection is now available online at Chacos.com/new-belgium-30.

###

About Chaco 

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. As a result of the brand’s proprietary LUVSEAT™ foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at www.chacos.com, Facebook: Chaco, Instagram: ChacoFootwear, Twitter: Chacousa 

About New Belgium Brewing 

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016, Denver, Colorado in 2018, and San Francisco, California in 2021, and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated $30 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Dominga Mimosa Sour and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com. 

For More Information:
https://www.chacos.com/US/en/new-belgium-30/?icid=09_29_Main_NB

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
10/07: Brewbound Frontlines: Supply Chain Planning for 2022 10/14: Brewbound Podcast 10/19: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails 10/21: Brewbound Data Club 10/28: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Brew Talks 2021 BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More