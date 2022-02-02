New Belgium Brewing and Imperfect Foods Launch Perfectly Imperfect Citrus Rescue IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – New Belgium Brewing and Imperfect Foods today announced the release of Citrus Rescue IPA – a fruited IPA brewed using oranges that may not be ‘perfect’ by society’s narrow beauty standards due to little scars and blemishes but are just as adorable, healthy, and delicious.

The two companies – both certified B Corporations – came together to make this first-of-its-kind beer with the goal of educating beer drinkers about the state of our broken food system, working to change the perception around the aesthetics of food, and encouraging more people to take steps to reduce food waste in their own lives.

To make Citrus Rescue IPA, New Belgium used approximately 35,000 imperfectoranges from Imperfect Foods’ supply chain of farmers. The beer was dry hopped with Citra, Lotus and Mosaic hops to amplify those citrus flavors, for a tangy, orange creamsicle like experience. The companies collaborated on a set of digital resources for customers who want to adopt food-rescue practices at home – including several tips for beer drinkers who want to learn how to extend the life of their beer and keep it tasting fresh.

“Beer is a powerful vehicle to create impact. With every beer we make at New Belgium, we ask what purpose it serves for the people in our community,” said New Belgium Brand Manager Astrid Moresco. “Citrus Rescue IPA is a delicious way for beer drinkers to start reducing the food – and beer – wasted in their own homes, and we hope it inspires beer drinkers to seek out and support certified B Corps like Imperfect Foods and New Belgium, which make the wellbeing of people and our planet a business imperative as equal to financial success.”

One-third of all food grown in the United States is wasted, according to reFED, which produces a greenhouse gas footprint greater than the airline industry. New Belgium has prioritized waste reduction practices for over 30 years and the U.S. Zero Waste Business Council has awarded New Belgium platinum certification – the highest level possible – for its achievements in diverting waste from landfills. Imperfect Foods is on a mission to eliminate food waste by building a better food system. This partnership with New Belgium underscores both brands’ commitments to helping solve major social, economic, and environmental issues.

“For our first national retail beverage partnership, we’re thrilled to be working with fellow B-Corp New Belgium Brewing to shine a light on food waste with this delicious and waste-fighting beer. This Citrus Rescue IPA is made using cosmetically imperfect, oranges. We hope this collaboration encourages people to think differently about how their food looks and to engage in conversations around food waste over a cold beer,” said Maddy Rotman, Head of Sustainability for Imperfect Foods.

Citrus Rescue IPA was brewed and bottled with the following characteristics:

Alcohol: 6.5%

Style: Fruited IPA

Hops: Citra, Incognito, Galaxy, Lotus, Mosaic, Chinook, Nugget

Malt: 2 Row Pale, Malted Oats, Pale Wheat

Visual: Pale gold with moderate sheen

Fruits and Spices:Orange peel, vanilla, and 34,560 Imperfect oranges rescued by Imperfect Foods

Flavor and aroma: Moderate sweetness with slight-moderate sourness and lingering moderate bitterness. Citrus, Vanilla, Spice and Pine aromas

Availability: Select retailers nationwide

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium was founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colo., by Kim Jordan, a social worker, who built her company the only way a social worker would: People first. From the beginning, New Belgium established norms that were and still are rare in the business world: fully paid healthcare premiums for all coworkers, paying a living wage, open-book management, renewable energy sourcing, a free onsite medical clinic staffed by a doctor trained in trans medicine, and much more – practices that, all together, represent a unique ‘human-powered’ business model that has expanded over the years, especially in advocating for human-powered business practices among larger companies. New Belgium is a certified B Corp with a 2030 Net Zero goal, maintains TRUE Zero Waste certification and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet.The company expanded to Asheville, N.C., in 2016; Denver, Colo., in 2018, and San Francisco in 2021, and is currently the fastest-growing craft brewer in America. The company is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, America’s first certified carbon neutral beer, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA (America’s #1 IPA brand), Dominga Mimosa Sour, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers.

About Imperfect Foods

Founded in 2015, Imperfect Foods is the leading online grocer at the forefront of eliminating food waste and building a better food system. A Certified B CorporationTM (B CorpTM), Imperfect Foods works directly with farmers and producers to rescue, redistribute, and develop goods across multiple grocery categories, including its own private label offerings. To date, Imperfect Foods has rescued more than 150 million pounds of food from lesser outcomes. Customers enjoy a fully customizable service that is more affordable, and more environmentally friendly, than the average trip to the grocery store.

For More Information:

https://www.newbelgium.com