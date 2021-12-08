New Alfa Laval CM Connect Leverages Digitalization to Optimize Hygienic Processing

The new Alfa Laval CM Connect marks the next step in the digitalization journey to drive innovation and growth for customers in the hygienic processing industries. The CM Connect is a subscription-based condition monitor and cloud gateway. It enables plant operators to access data of rotating equipment on processing lines from a remote location. With data on actual runtime, trend analysis, and time to next service close at hand, plant operators can make informed maintenance decisions using their personal computers and mobile devices. This protects process continuity and critical assets, improves workplace safety, saves time and money, and delivers competitive advantage.

Maximize plant efficiency, minimize unplanned downtime

As Industry 4.0 evolves, the CM Connect is a natural next step on the customer digitalization journey, expanding the Alfa Laval range of condition monitoring solutions. With complete visibility of all connected assets, plant operators can detect issues that impact future performance, prevent unplanned downtime, and improve asset management.

Acting as a gateway communicating via Bluetooth, the CM Connect can link up to 10 Alfa Laval CM wireless vibration monitors launched last year. It then transmits the data over a 4G cellular network to the cloud for review and analysis on an intuitive, user-friendly dashboard.

Advanced real-time notifications

Advanced vibration analysis enables detection of any deviation from pre-set equipment threshold values. Should deviations occur, an SMS or e-mail notifies users who can take action in real time based on data analysis.

“Focus on what matters. The CM Connect lets plant operators plan and prioritize maintenance based on actionable data,” says John Walker, Portfolio Manager, Pumps, Alfa Laval. “Rather than replacing wear parts in advance of their useful service life, operators can spend time and money when and where maintenance is required.”

Besides linking the CM wireless vibration monitors, the CM Connect can also act as a sensor. It measures vibration, inboard temperature, and total runtime when mounted on Alfa Laval LKH, SRU, SX and DuraCirc pumps, or other rotating machines, such as agitators or mixers.

Towards enhanced digitalization

As part of the company’s commitment to pioneering digital transformation in the hygienic industries, Alfa Laval explores and develops Industry 4.0 solutions to advance competitive advantage for customers.

