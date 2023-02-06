Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company Launches Beer Membership Program

Croydon, PA – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) announces the launch of its membership program, The Creek Club, an annual membership program that allows beer fans to get exclusive perks, discounts, and more throughout 2023!

For an annual fee of $100, members will receive an exclusive member glass, Creek Club T-shirt, and an official membership card. Additional membership perks and benefits include:

One free Birthday Beer

10% discount on beer, wine, and cocktails at all locations with a double discount of 20% off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

15% discount on all Neshaminy Creek merchandise

Access to purchasing exclusive Creek Club Beers

Discounted rates on private event rental fees

Invitations to exclusive Creek Club Membership Parties

Priority access to limited releases and events at the brewery

The ability to provide input and vote on upcoming beer releases and events

Reduced membership renewal fee for additional membership years

Prospective members can sign up for The Creek Club, online or at any of the three Neshaminy Creek taproom locations now through January 31.

“The new year felt like the perfect time to kick off a membership program for all of our loyal fans and beer lovers,” explains Director of Sales and Marketing, Kyle Park. “This program is something that so many of our guests have asked for and I’m glad we finally get to make it happen. The Creek Club is a fun way to grow our community of misfits that we’ve been building here for over a decade and reward them for sticking with us.”

For More Information:

http://www.neshaminycreekbrewing.com