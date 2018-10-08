National Beer Wholesalers Association Announces 2018-2019 Officers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) is pleased to announce its officers for the 2018-2019 term. Michael Schilleci, president of Supreme Beverage Company, Inc. in Birmingham, Ala., has been appointed Chairman of the Board. He assumed the position and its responsibilities during NBWA’s 81st Annual Convention and Product Showcase held last week in San Diego, Calif.

Other officers of NBWA’s Board of Directors include:

Vice Chairman: Brian Gelner, executive vice president and CFO of Heart of America Beverage Co. in Springfield, Mo.

Treasurer: Pat Blach, president of Blach Distributing Co., in Elko, Nev.

Secretary: Peter Heimark, president and CEO of Triangle Distributing Co. in Santa Fe Springs,Calif.

Immediate Past Chairman: Jim Matesich, president and CEO of Matesich Distributing Co. in Newark, Ohio.

Schilleci will drive the association’s advocacy efforts for America’s 3,000 licensed, independent beer distributors and educate elected officials, regulators, the media and the public about the importance of effective state-based alcohol regulation and the regulatory, economic and commercial value of independent beer distributors.

“I attended my first NBWA Convention when I was 23 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the association fight tooth and nail on behalf of beer distributors across the country,” Schilleci said. “While we may face challenges over the next year, but I believe we are up to the task and am grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve.”

“Over his career, Michael has solidified himself as a leader in the beer distribution industry,”said Craig Purser, NBWA president and CEO. “His active involvement in NBWA and vast knowledge of the beer business make Michael a natural choice to guide the organization. We look forward to his leadership during this pivotal time in our industry.”

Schilleci will also oversee “Delivering Local Jobs,” NBWA’s new public awareness campaign. The campaign shares the role beer distributors play in their communities, employing 135,000 people across the country and driving local economies. It also features state-specific data on beer distributors’ economic contributions. Data for all 50 states can be found on the DeliveringLocalJobs.com website.

NBWA and America’s beer distributors support a robust and competitive system of independent beer distribution, which provides access to market and a level playing field for brewers of all sizes. Beer distributors serve as the critical link in the American beer distribution system, sourcing products from brewers and importers and delivering products to state-licensed retailers. This effective system is driven by consumer choice – enabling American consumers to choose from the widest selection of products in the world – and works to ensure that only safe, fresh beer reaches American consumers of legal drinking age.

About the National Beer Wholesalers Association

The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) represents the interests of America’s more than 3,000 licensed, independent beer distributor operations in every state, congressional district and media market across the country. Beer distributors are committed to ensuring alcohol is provided safely and responsibly to consumers of legal drinking age through the three-tier, state-based system of alcohol regulation and distribution. To learn more about America’s beer distributors, visit www.nbwa.org. For additional updates from NBWA, subscribe toThe Daily Brew newsletter, follow @NBWA on Twitter, watch NBWA videos on YouTube and visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/NBWABeer.