Nashville and Chattanooga Breweries Team Up to Release Beer Benefiting Tennessee’s 56 State Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works (TBW) and Chattanooga’s Five Wits Brewing Co. (FWB) have teamed-up to benefit Tennessee State Parks through their collaboration, Hazy Trails IPA.

This new collaboration beer, Hazy Trails, was brewed specifically to help raise funds for the Tennessee State ParksConservancy. At 5.6% ABV, this tropical and juicy hazy India Pale Ale drinks exceptionally well in the Tennessee heat.Originally intended to be showcased during a fundraising initiative this spring, the collaboration was put on hiatusduring the COVID-19 shutdown.

Hazy Trails IPA will be tapped at both Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Ave in Nashville and Five Wits Brewing Co,1501 Long St in Chattanooga, today, June 24, and portions of the proceeds will go to benefit the TennesseeState Parks Conservancy. It’s a limited release, so grab it while you can!

“Bringing people and communities together is what we believe in—it is the centerpiece of every decision we make atFive Wits Brewing, said Nathan Michaels, co-founder of Five Wits Brewing. “We consider it a great privilege to workwith both Tennessee Brew Works and Tennessee State Parks to heighten awareness for something we passionatelysupport, but also to bring all communities together to support each other.”

“We do not want the extraordinary events of 2020 to impede our philanthropic plans. Our communities need oursupport more than ever,” said Christian Spears, founder and president of Tennessee Brew Works. “Both of ourorganizations felt it was imperative to resume our previously planned charitable initiatives as soon as possible.”

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to theland, traditions and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from localfarms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided bytheir motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture placesimportance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee BrewWorks at tnbrew.com.

About Five Wits Brewing Co.

Five Wits Brewing Company was founded through a shared passion for beer and ongoing pursuit to deliver anunforgettable experience to loyal beer drinking friends. They believe drinking beer should be a highly visceral anddynamic experience. Around their brewery, they call it ‘tapping into your senses.’ The can, bottle, or pint glass thatcarries this liquid gold and sets the mood with imagery that gives an initial perspective of the brew that it contains. Thearomas and effervescence stimulate the nose. If you close your eyes and listen closely, you might even hear the beer’sartful whispers bouncing atop the bubbles. When you or your friends crack open a Five Wits Brewing Co. beer, the firstthing you taste is the hard work and passion that they have poured into that glass. Whether you are taking a seat in theFive Wits Brewing tap room or enjoying their beer elsewhere, you’ll be joining them on a journey to develop a deeperunderstanding and appreciation for that beverage they love and enjoy so much. To learn more, visit the Five WitsBrewing Co. at fivewitsbrewing.com.