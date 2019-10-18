Narragansett Expands Distribution to Ohio

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Iconic New England brewer Narragansett Beer is bringing a taste of Rhode Island to the entire state of Ohio. Rolling out this month with Cavalier Distributing, Narragansett will now offer its award-winning Lager, Fresh Catch, mash-up beers and seasonal sessionables at on and off–premise locations throughout the state. After receiving the most requests from ‘Gansett from Ohio in recent years, Narragansett is thrilled to further expand and meet increasing demand from fans in the Buckeye State. Since its revival led by Mark Hellendrung in 2005, Narragansett has experienced successful growth in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the mid-Atlantic markets, now available in 20 states including the District of Columbia.

Recently named one of the top 50 craft breweries in 2018 by the Brewers Association and the 32nd largest craft brewery in the United States, Narragansett Beer offers a collection of premium beers crafted with Rhode Island pride and heritage. Narragansett’s flagship Lager is supported by Light Lager, Fresh Catch, seasonal releases and mash-ups with beloved regional brands, such as Del’s Lemonade and Autocrat Coffee. In addition to Ohio, Narragansett is distributed in Maryland, Delaware, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky and Oregon.

About Narragansett Beer

Narragansett Beer…Brewed since 1890. ‘Gansett is a straightforward, quality beer that has been a New England tradition for generations, producing a classic family of award-winning American lagers & ales. Today, ‘Gansett is produced at top-rated breweries in Rochester, N.Y., and Westport, Mass. and is one of America’s top 50 regional brewers and the fastest-growing in the Northeast. Narragansett is available for purchase in local restaurants, bars, and liquor stores throughout Maryland, Delaware, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio and Oregon. Thirsty for more? Visit: www.narragansettbeer.com