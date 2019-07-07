Narragansett Brewing and Faber Distilling Release Li’l Dinghy Canned Cocktails

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island — Just in time for summer 2019, Li’l Dinghy is a new line of canned cocktails inspired by some of the simplest, classic drinks of all time. It’s not beer, and it’s not malted. It’s simply a great cocktail in a can, designed to be enjoyed anywhere the occasion takes you. You can go anywhere with a Li’l Dinghy!

Somewhere between the great rivers and lakes of Pennsylvania and the cool serene beaches of Rhode Island, Li’l Dinghy was born: A fully prepared cocktail line that’s perfect for any occasion – no bar needed. A collaboration between the hard-working spirits of Faber Distilling and the respected Narragansett Brewing Co., these handy cocktails are made to grab ‘n go for the BYO cocktail experience. Try our Lemon Drop or Sea Breeze and sail your Li’l Dinghy off into the sunset!

Li’l Dinghy and Narragansett Beer’s CEO Mark Hellendrung put it best, “Li’l Dinghy is our voyage into the cocktail world, an exploration of old school recipes and today’s favorite flavors. Whether you’re spending the day at the beach, on a boat, or at a BBQ, or just feeling too damn tired to make a cocktail, Li’l Dinghy is there for you.”

So step right up and get your hands around a Li’l Dinghy! Now available in the great states of Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, with more to come throughout the summer. Li’l Dinghy’s initial offerings are non-carbonated, 9% alcohol, and gluten free beverages, sold as four-packs of 12 oz. slim cans for $11.99–$14.99.

