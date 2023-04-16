Mothfire Brewing Slated To Open in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR Michigan – This spring, a new brewery and taproom will ‘hatch’ on Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor. Mothfire Brewing Co. will be moving into their new home after three years refining their craft beer operation on Industrial Highway. This 6,000 square foot space at 713 W. Ellsworth Road will help the brand continue to spread its wings with state-of-the-art brewing equipment and space to host craft beer enthusiasts, artists, musicians and foodies. Mothfire is partnering with Ann Arbor Chefs Bobby Rosenberger and Kyle Young and their new venture, Carrozza Pizza, a new wood-fired school bus, focused on fresh, unique, ingredients and eclectic pairings with Mothfire beer.

Mothfire Brewing Co. will feature a design-forward taproom which opens up to a large 75+ person patio opening later this summer. The patio space will offer multiple fire pits, live music and immersive rotating art installations.

The brewery operations are helmed by head brewer Alexis Jorgensen, a California native, who has been part of the Michigan brewing scene for several years. Founders Noah Kaplan and David Becker have spent the last 1,000 days bringing the Mothfire Brewing Co. brand to life.

“Mothfire’s vision is all about sparking a cultural bonfire to gather the community around art, music and beer. This new space provides us creative freedom to fully extend our wings and share our beer more widely both locally and across the state of Michigan. We couldn’t be more excited for this metamorphosis.” says Noah Kaplan who also owns Leon Speakers adjacent to the brewery.

The brewery’s design is being brought to life by Synecdoche creative studio, also based out of Ann Arbor. Guests can expect a bright and welcoming artful space with large windows and clean sightlines into the handcrafted Koenig brewhouse.

Mothfire’s beer philosophy focuses on collaboration, creativity, quality craftsmanship and local ingredients. All base malts and select hops are sourced from Michigan farms to create beers that are brighter and nuanced. Although IPAs are a core focus, Mothfire also specializes in craft Pilsners, stouts and fruited sours. The taproom will feature sixteen taps, including local kombucha and craft hard seltzer cocktails for those with gluten sensitivities. Patrons can also purchase cans to go, including special taproom only releases and branded merchandise. There will also be a limited quantity of memberships into the Mothfire Eclipse, launching in May, which provides exclusive access into brewery operations, limited releases and discounts.

The taproom is slated to open early June and will be open six days a week. Mothfire is now hiring for a Taproom Manager and ‘beer-tenders.’ Resumes can be sent to mothfirebrewingco@gmail.com.

For More Information:

https://www.mothfire.com