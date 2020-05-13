Mother Road Brewing Appoints New Director Brewing Operations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Mother Road Brewing Co. appoints Quality Manager Leah Dwyer to Director of Brewing Operations. Leah Dwyer will oversee Mother Road’s production brewery, and experimental pilot brewery.

Leah Dwyer has worked at Mother Road Brewing Co. for three and a half years, and has made notable contributions to Mother Road’s Quality Department. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Wine and Viticulture, with a Concentration in Enology from California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly SLO). Before working at Mother Road Brewing Co. Leah was the Quality Supervisor at SanTan Brewing Company in Chandler, AZ, and an Analytical Lab Technician at White Labs Pure Yeast and Fermentation in San Diego, CA.

As Director of Brewing Operations, Leah will focus on leading Mother Road’s brewing operations into a post-COVID-19 market. She plans to further expand Mother Road’s quality department, and adjust operations to changing consumer preferences.

The mission of Mother Road Brewing Company is to brew distinguished beers and build community one pint at a time. Mother Road Brewing Company is an Arizona top-five craft microbrewery located along Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Mother Road was John Steinbeck’s name for Route 66 in The Grapes of Wrath. The original brewery on Mikes Pike, the 1926 alignment of Route 66, is dedicated to experimental beers and processes, while the new Butler Avenue brewery brews for distribution in kegs and cans. Both breweries welcome guests into the tap rooms for pints, conversation, games, merchandise, and tours. Mother Road distributes state-wide in Arizona with Hensley Beverage Company and their partners. For further information, visit motherroadbeer.com.