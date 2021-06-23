Mother Earth Brewing Releases NITRO Barrel-aged Stout Under 4Seasons Label

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth is welcoming summer by releasing one of its cult classics into a 16 oz can under its 4Seasons Barrel-aged program. ‘Quit Stalin’, as it’s cleverly called, is a Russian Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels that was formerly a draft-exclusive but is now making its way into package.

“Quit Stalin has been a customer favorite for a long time and we routinely get requests to make it more widely available in a can. Since our 4Seasons program is essentially built and fed off of Quit Stalin as a base (amongst other blending beers) it’s a natural marriage. This will give us the opportunity to see how well it stands on its own.”

– Kamron Khannakhjavani – Director of Marketing, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Consistent with what the brewery calls its “uber-premium” line of products, 4Seasons Summer arrives as a luscious NITRO variant; just the second in the 4S line to hold that distinction. Its NITRO creaminess further enhances a full body and the addition of brown sugar adds caramel sweetness to round out the roasted barley and coffee malt.

Summer ‘21 is available in 16oz cans and very limited draft at Mother Earth’s Nampa, Idaho tap room and wherever independent craft beers are sold.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers. 

For More Information:
https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-we-quit-stalin-and-brought-you-our-legendary-ris-for-4seasons-summer-21

