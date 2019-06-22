Mother Earth Brewing, Fremont Brewing Collaborate on 4Seasons Hazy IPA

NAMPA, Idaho — Mother Earth is pleased to announce an exciting collaboration with Pacific Northwest titans, Fremont Brewing, as part of their ‘4Seasons’ premium line of products.

‘The Four Seasons of Mother Earth’ (now simply dubbed ‘4Seasons’) boasts some of Mother Earth’s finest and most exclusive brews, typically in the form of collaborations and Barrel-Aging. Next up is their collaboration with Fremont, just in time for ‘Summer’: A Hazy IPA brewed with Galaxy, Mosaic, El Dorado, and African Queen Hops.

“We first had the opportunity to bond with the guys at Fremont during a fishing trip on the Salmon river, but quickly realized how similar our brewing ideologies were. That was furthered by us both having been awarded medals at GABF in the “Fresh Hop” category in 2017. We started kicking around ideas for a collab and it quickly became apparent that it fit right into our 4Seasons program. The strength of our established seasonal brands combined with their ‘Hazy’ prowess was a natural fit,” said Daniel Love, Mother Earth president and CEO.

Unique to Summer is the addition of rare hops, specifically African Queen, and craft-malt sourced by farmer-owned cooperative, LINC Malt out of Spokane, WA which supports farmers by providing a conduit between growers and manufacturers. The result – A rich flavored, complex beer that will stand proud in what is a crowded, yet still-growing category.

4Seasons Summer will be distributed throughout the United States via Mother Earth’s network of distribution partners in limited quantities both on draft and in 16oz/4-pack cans beginning the week of 6/24. Local events at Mother Earth’s Vista and Nampa tasting rooms will also feature early access to the beer on Saturday 6/22, and at Fremont’s Urban Beer Garden in Seattle on 6/23. Additional information may be found on the Mother Earth and Fremont websites and social platforms.

Stay tuned for additional beer release announcements throughout the year brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.