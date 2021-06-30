Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases New Project X Series HIPA

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth’s newest release marks the halfway point of its rotating Hazy IPA series for 2021 and this time comes in the form of a dazzling new label featuring the acrylic work of San Diego-based abstract artist, Michael Carini.

Decorated with wispy brushstrokes and a color palate straight out of an 80s aerobics VHS, the label is a brief introduction to the mind-blowing liquid underneath. Put plainly, it’ll give your cerebral cortex a proper workout. Coming in at 7.2% ABV and 28 IBUs, Cognitive Aerobics is loaded with aromas and flavors of tropical fruit, navel orange, lemon peel, and melon.

Director of Brewing Ops at Mother Earth, Chris Baker explains the formulation and brewing process:

“With a 50/50 mix of New Zealand and PNW hops, we were able to capture some of the fruitier and juicier qualities and integrate them with some of the well-known attributes of old school IPA hops, which tend to produce more citrus and dankness in the beer. The combination leads to a really even palate from front to back without any use of lactose to achieve body and palate fullness.” – Chris Baker

Cognitive Aerobics is available in 16oz cans and on draft where independent craft beers are sold or at the Mother Earth tasting room in Nampa, ID. Customers may search near them using the brewery’s beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com. More info on the beer, artist, and Project X Series is available on the brewery’s website.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers. 

For More Information:
https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-cognitive-aerobics-hipa-is-a-stair-master-for-your-olfactory-cortex

