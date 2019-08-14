Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Cali Creamin’ Creamsicle

NAMPA, Idaho & VISTA, Calif. – Mother Earth is pleased to announce the release of its new year-round offering, Cali Creamin’ Creamsicle. Based on their iconic cream ale, their newest concoction of liquid nostalgia expands on the proven flagship with the addition of orange and cream, evoking memories of chasing down the Ice Cream Truck for your favorite treat.

“We have seen tremendous success with the original Cali Creamin’ over the years, so it seems natural to extend the line with fun flavors that satisfy your thirst while exciting your palate. Fans of Cali Creamin’ have been begging for additional flavors for years, so we began an extensive development program in 2018 to create complimentary versions without detracting from our original flagship. The response at our Tap Rooms and through limited distribution has been phenomenal, so it is time to take it national,” said Kamron Khannakhjavani, Director of Marketing.

Cali Creamin’ Creamsicle is currently rolling out in C02 Draft with 12 oz. 6-pack cans following in September via Mother Earth’s network of distribution partners. Creamsicle, like all Mother Earth beers may be located using the company’s ‘beer finder’ at findmotherearthbrewing.com.

Stay tuned for additional beer release announcements throughout the year brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.