Moskovskaya Vodka Announces New Global Brand Leader

Global producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group (ABG), is delighted to announce that an experienced beverage professional, Benedikt Fimpel has joined the ABG team as Global Brand Director Vodkas, leading its flagship Moskovskaya® Vodka to new heights.

“We are truly delighted to welcome Benedikt as a knowledgeable spirits enthusiast to sharpen and elevate the marketing of some of our most popular beverages. After setting ambitious goals for Moskovskaya Vodka in our 5-year business plan, we believe that his experience at Jägermeister and his never-ending high energy will most definitely help us deliver 1 million 9L Moskovskaya case sales in the next five years,” said Pepijn Janssens, Chief Marketing Officer at Amber Beverage Group.

“I am more than thrilled to take on this new role and feel very honoured to become a member of this dynamic family. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and do my part to contribute to the further success story of ABG, and in particular, to shape the next trailblazing chapter for our iconic Moskovskaya brand,” commented Benedikt Fimpel, Global Brand Director Vodkas at Amber Beverage Group.

Benedikt has been working in the beverage industry since 2013, managing brands such as Corona Extra, Thomas Henry and Jägermeister. As International Brand Manager Benedikt has been driving the repositioning and internationalisation of premium mixer brand, Thomas Henry, the highlight being the US launch in 2018. Most recently, as Global Brand Manager for Jägermeister, Benedikt was responsible for global brand strategy and communications, leading projects such as the ‘Be The Meister’ campaign and the launch of Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee. Benedikt also managed the rollout of the global SAVETHENIGHT initiative in response to the pandemic.

Moskovskaya Vodka is one of the strongest assets within the Amber Beverage Group portfolio and the brand is rapidly expanding its worldwide distribution, while consolidating its performance in existing core markets such as the Baltics, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Lebanon, the UK and Canada. 2020 was a busy year for the brand with the appointment of Blue Spring Imports to distribute Moskovskaya in the US and securing several important listings worldwide for the brand’s latest innovations such as Moskovskaya Pink Vodka and single serve Hard Seltzer SKUs.

