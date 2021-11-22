Mortal Kombucha Launches In Colorado King Soopers Stores

BOULDER, Colorado – Mortal Kombucha’s natural, organic, non-gmo and absolutely delicious non-alcoholic booch is now available in nearly 50 Colorado King Soopers stores across the state.

Previously available in other stores across Colorado, Boulder-based Mortal Kombucha is rapidly expanding its sales footprint across the country and in its home state of Colorado. King Soopers will offer four Mortal flavors of gut goodness throughout select Colorado locations.

King Soopers stores will launch with Black Sage made with Blackberry & Sage, Black Magic – a charcoal maple lemonade, Marg Simpson that strongly tastes like a non-alcoholic margarita and aPearantly It’s Love made with pear, rose, ginger and lemon. All flavors are certified organic, contain no sweeteners or artificial flavors and are full of probiotics.

“As a different kind of kombucha company we pride ourselves on creating really palatable and approachable flavors that have a broad appeal outside the natural category. At Mortal, we deliver what consumers want from beverages – healthy, low sugar and fun, without any compromise on flavor,” says Mortal CEO and Founder Becca Schepps “By launching into a partnership with King Soopers, we’re expanding our efforts to destigmatize kombucha and show consumers healthy doesn’t have to taste bad or be boring. We are excited to see the response.”

Mortal Kombucha has all the foofoo of ordinary booch PLUS all the stuff that’s awesome: bubbles, fruit, and a power packed punch of b-vitamins, antioxidant destroying free radicals and symbiotic nutrients. From zingy ginger, to floral chili, to activated charcoal lemonade, there’s a gut-healthy flavor in the Mortal portfolio for everyone.

ABOUT MORTAL

Founded in 2017 by Becca Schepps, Mortal Kombucha is a big, agro, juiced up, supersized, scoby slashing, fruit-fist of fury that wants to hook you up with some bada** bro-biotics. It isn’t sunrise salutation sipping booch. It’s smack your face off, rip your guts out, feed it some good stuff, and then shove ’em back in booch. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Mortal Kombucha is currently available across 40 states, in retailers such as WholeFoods, Natural Grocers, Woodmans and Northwest Grocers. Mortal Kombucha’s harder counterpart is Mortal XXX. It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, real hard kombucha, flavored and supercharged with all-natural, organic ingredients. It’s all the foofoo probiotics you love about ordinary kombucha, now with 5.2% ABV. It’s just the right amount of rebel.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/mortal-king-soopers-2021