More Than 200 Breweries to Participate in Colorado Pint Day on April 12

DENVER, Colo.— The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) announces a record-breaking number of participating craft breweries for Colorado Pint Day on April 12. This statewide event is a time-honored tradition where craft beer lovers head over to participating member breweries selling limited-edition Colorado Pint Day glassware. $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild and its mission to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer. The full list of participating breweries can be found via the CBG website.

Colorado Pint Day started in 2016 featuring a pint glass with simply the Colorado Brewers Guild State of Craft Beer logo. Since then, the Guild has worked with local artists over the years to showcase their designs; this event has reached cult-level status with beer lovers collecting the branded pint glasses every year to complete their collections and has inspired state guilds like Idaho and Texas to follow suit.

This year’s featured design, created by Anna Long of Norlo Design, celebrates the great Colorado road trip with a hand-drawn design that showcases all aspects of the Centennial state.

“When we started this passion project seven years ago, we launched with only thirty or so participating breweries so it’s mind blowing to see how much it has grown,” says CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. “It’s been so rewarding to watch the State of Craft Beer come together to participate and share in the excitement over the years!”

This year, the Colorado Brewers Guild is proud to welcome some new Colorado Pint Day participants to the roster including: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, Boulder Social, Colorado Mountain Brewery, Danico Brewing Company, Diebolt Brewing Company, Dillon DAM Brewery, Eddyline Brewing, Finkel & Garf Brewing, Gravity Brewing, Hello Brew Co., Loveland Aleworks, MobCraft Denver, Mountain Merman Brewing Company, Mythmaker Brewing, Oskar Blues Brewery, Outworld Brewing, Public Offering Brewing Co.,Pug Ryan’s Brewery, SomePlace Else Brewery, Soulcraft Brewing, South Park Brewing, Sunroom Brewing, TightKnit Brewing Co., Trail Life Brewing, and Wynkoop Brewing Co.

“If you have a favorite local brewery or are looking to try a new brewery out that’s on your radar, Colorado Pint Day is a great way to support independent and local craft beer,” says Adelson. “So get out there before glasses run out!”

