Moonstruck Chocolate Partners with West Coast Breweries to Create Beer Collection

PORTLAND, Ore. — Moonstruck Chocolate Company, a premier handcrafted gourmet chocolate maker with its headquarters in St. Johns, is proud to announce a product collaboration with Breakside Brewery, Pike Brewing Company and Sierra Nevada Brewing. The West Coast Brewery Collection is formulated with crowd-pleasing beers from the most loved breweries in Oregon, Washington and California, featuring Breakside Brewery’s True Gold Golden Ale, Pike Brewing’s Monk’s Uncle Tripel Ale and Sierra Nevada’s Hazy Little Thing IPA.

As Moonstruck Chocolate continues to see success with partnerships such as the Willamette Valley Winery Collection and the Argyle Sparkling Wine Collection, Moonstruck Chocolate collaborated alongside Breakside Brewery of Oregon, Pike Brewing of Washington and Sierra Nevada of California to blend their decadent chocolate with the robust flavors of craft beer.

“Moonstruck Chocolate is thrilled to be partnering with three of the best breweries along the west coast,” says Joanna Hartvickson, Director of Marketing and Product Management at Moonstruck Chocolate. “By combining the flavors of chocolate and craft beer, we’ve created an unexpected mixture of creaminess and boldness that truly highlights each individual beer.”

The West Coast Brewery Collection retails for $20 and is available at Moonstruck Chocolate stores, online at moonstruckchocolate.com, through the brewery partners, and at select retailers across the country.

About Moonstruck Chocolate Co.

Since 1993, Moonstruck Chocolate has handcrafted superior chocolates — chocolates that not only taste exceptional, but look remarkable as well. With deep roots in Portland, OR we pair our decadent chocolate with fresh flavors found in the Pacific Northwest, and hand-decorate them with intricate care. We exist to craft unexpected experiences that remind people why they fell in love with chocolate in the first place. Experience the metaphysical – toeing the line between actuality and possibility – when you taste our chocolates. For more information, visit moonstruckchocolate.com.

