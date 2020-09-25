Montavilla Brew Works Cans Several Established Brands, Including a Fresh Hop IPA and Second Canning of Its Anniversary ISA

PORTLAND, Ore. – Montavilla Brew Works (MBW) has announced the canning of several long-established brands that previously were only available on draft. Just in time for the fall season, the brewery will be selling three seasonals throughout Oregon in 16-ounce four-packs: Stratamacue Fresh Hop IPA, Red Krush Northwest Red Ale, and Bipartisan Coffee Porter. MBW’s fifth anniversary beer, Lil’ More Righteous ISA, was also re-brewed with a limited number of cans available at the brewery only.

“We’re excited to release some of our more popular brands that our customers have been missing on draft,” said Michael Kora, MBW founder and head brewer. “While we sorely miss our friends who want to drink beer on premise, our ability to switch gears to a wholesale and to-go operation has been very successful for the long-term growth of the brewery. We are reaching thousands more beer drinkers now through the growth of wholesale and grocery account partnerships––including Green Zebra, Market of Choice, New Seasons, and Grocery Outlet––along with many fine taprooms and bottle shops in the Portland Metro area and along the Oregon Coast.”

Stratamacue Fresh Hop IPA is brewed with over 80 pounds of fresh, dank and fruity Strata hops from Goschie Farms and Indie Hops, then dry hopped with Galaxy and Citra hops that impart a massive passionfruit and citrus aroma. Stratamacue commemorates Kora’s past profession as a drummer and is dedicated to drummers everywhere (#38 Single Ratamacue is an essential drum rudiment).

Red Krush is a Northwest Red Ale that has been a taproom staple since 2015. Orange citrus hop flavors intertwine with a malty, bittersweet chocolate body that’s balanced by aromas of spice, dank herb, and fresh pine.

Bipartisan Porter is a Coffee Porter collaboration with Water Avenue Coffee and MBW’s neighbor, Bipartisan Café. Whole, green coffee beans were aged in Pinot noir wine barrels, then roasted, ground, and cold brewed. The cold-brewed coffee was then blended with MBW’s Robust Porter for a flavorful fusion of chocolate, Concord grapes, coffee, and subtle vanilla.

Since the arrival of the pandemic, MBW has been holding fast to the beer-to-go model with great success. When phase one of the state-mandated shutdown was announced, the entire MBW team unanimously agreed to forgo on-site consumption. According to Kora, “As painful as that decision was, it was important to give our staff time to acclimate to a new way of doing business while keeping them and our customers safe. With a very limited staff now, I’m very proud of the extra effort, initiative, and ‘can do’ spirit that our team has embodied. We look forward to the day when drinking a pint at the taproom and leaving with a four-pack of IPA is a reality. Until then, we are doing what we feel is best for us, our community, and our dear friends––our customers.”

Prepay and pickup orders can be placed through MBW’s online store at https://montavillabrew.square.site; the brewery also offers free next day home delivery. Wholesale account orders can be placed by contacting MBW sales staff at info@montavillabrew.com or by calling 503-954-3440.

Montavilla Brew Works was founded in 2015 by Michael Kora at 7805 SE Stark Street in Portland, Oregon. Located in a remodeled 1922 auto garage, Montavilla Brew Works is a 10-barrel capacity brewery and taproom that utilizes high quality brewing ingredients to produce time-honored, yet exciting beer styles. A dynamic tap list consists of fresh focused Pacific Northwest-style ales, German-style lagers, wood-aged beers, and occasional Belgian-style brews. MontavillaBrew.com | @MontavillaBrewWorks

https://montavillabrew.com