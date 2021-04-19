Montauk Brewing to Release Eastern Haze IPA

MONTAUK, NY. – Montauk Brewing Company is excited to announce the newest beer in their year-round lineup, Eastern Haze IPA, that will land in cans and draft in May. MBC co founder/brewmaster Eric Moss and brewer Stevie Czelatka dialed in a recipe with a few must haves: uncompromising haze, lower ABV, and an updated hop profile. Eastern Haze is brewed with Citra and Cashmere hops and clocks in at 4.9% ABV, making it highly crushable.

Available All Year

About the beer:

We aren’t sure if the Easternmost point of Long Island is The End, or The Beginning. What we do know is that you can stand on the sandy shores of Montauk and watch the sun rise and set from the same exact spot. Eastern Haze celebrates those moments when the sun hits the horizon line and casts a beautiful haze across the sky. This session brew has it all – uncompromising haze and hoppy goodness, with a slightly lower ABV so you can enjoy it from one end of the day to the other.

