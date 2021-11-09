Montauk Brewing Company to Release On The Horizon 2021-2022 Double IPA

MONTAUK, New York – Last year, Montauk Brewing Company brewed a beer called On The Horizon IPA as a way to look back over the prior year, take it all in, and then look out at the exciting road ahead of them. On The Horizon will continue each year to commemorate the year’s transition. On December 23rd, Montauk will release On The Horizon 2021 – 2022 Double IPA to check in at 7.8% ABV and will be brewed with Citra and Cashmere giving it notes of lemon, lime and citrus with herbal aromas. Stock up on this LTO release and celebrate with Montauk as one year ends and the next comes roaring in!

About Montauk Brewing Company

What began in 2012 as a basement brewing operation among longtime friends, Montauk Brewing Company has grown to embody the spirit of the town. We delivered our first hand-filled kegs on bicycles to a couple of local bars. Although we have a sense of adventure and an active lifestyle, we are just as passionate about the simple pleasures in life. All of our beers honor this lifestyle. We invite you to Come As You Are ® and celebrate the No-Frills Good Life with us at New York’s easternmost brewery. The red brew-barn is just steps from the surf, right where it belongs.

