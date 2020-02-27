Montauk Brewing Company Launches Hard Seltzer Line

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Montauk Brewing Company is excited to announce the release of their new product – Montauk Hard Seltzer. The beach lifestyle is in our DNA, it’s who we are as a company, so this just made sense.

The company is releasing six packs of Black Cherry and Mixed Berry, as well as Variety 12 packs consisting of Black Cherry, Mixed Berry, Raspberry Lime and Lemon Lime in slim 12 ounce cans.

Fan response has been absolutely incredible on social media, with the Instagram announcement garnering over 8,000 likes and 1,500 comments in under 24 hours. Look out for Montauk Hard Seltzer throughout Montauk Brewing Company’s distribution footprint of Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island and Westchester.

