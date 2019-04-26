Mondo Brewing Company Collaborates with Boston and New York Breweries

BATTERSEA, London — Mondo Brewing and Crafted Exports, the leading international distributor for American craft beers and spirits, have partnered to bring the best of Boston and New York beers to London. The prestigious collaborations are being brewed to mark the occasion of the first Major League Baseball series to be played in Europe. The Boston Red Sox will host a two game series against divisional rivals the New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29th and June 30th 2019.

BREWERY AND BEER INFO*

Harpoon Brewery — Boston, MA – Red IPA

Night Shift Brewing — Everett, MA – NEIPA

Captain Lawrence Brewing — Elmsford, NY – Blueberry Smoothie IPA

Gun Hill Brewing – Bronx, NY — Fruited Kettle Sour

*All beers subject to change

Hailing from Connecticut and a huge Red Sox and baseball fan in general, Mondo Brewing’s Todd Matteson has instigated a unique transatlantic collaboration series with esteemed New York and Boston breweries, pitting them head to head, beer against beer, city against city, to celebrate the biggest rivalry in baseball.

“When it was first announced that the Red Sox and the Yankees were playing a series in London, I knew we had to do something to mark the occasion,”said Todd Matteson, Co-Founder and Director of Mondo Brewing. “We’ve lined up brew days at all four breweries over the course of a week in April/May, and with the help of Crafted Exports, the beers will shipped over in time for the series, cold chain to our cold store (of huge importance to us) then out for distribution to participating venues. We’re excited to be working with the amazing breweries on this project.”

EVENTS:

From 29th June, the following sites will be showcasing the four beers.

June 29th: From 12PM at Mondo Brewing Tap House, SW8

June 29th: From 12PM at Mother Kelly’s Stratford, E20

Other stockists to be announced in the lead up to the event.

“We are extremely excited to be working alongside Mondo Brewing and in conjunction with London Stadium in staging this event,” said Nigel Owen, Owner of Mother Kelly’s. “We will be celebrating all beers American, so you can expect to find an epic USA-inspired tap list.”

BREWERY QUOTES

“As a brewery founded by two men’s baseball teammates, Gun Hill is extremely excited to be participating in this collaboration series with Mondo Brewing as part of the Yankees-Red Sox series over in the UK,” said Dave Lopez, Co-Founder of Gun Hill Brewing. “We’re confident that the beer we’ve created will be as exciting as the matchup on the field.”

“We’ve toasted Sox victories more than a few times with a fresh Harpoon beer here in Boston, so it’s kind of fun (and a given) that we’ll be able to do the same thing when they sweep the Yankees in London,” said Sean Cornelius, Head Brewer at Harpoon Brewery. “We’re excited to partner up with Mondo Brewing, and looking forward to returning the hosting favor when the duck boats roll in Boston in October.”

“We feel when you travel abroad you always want a taste of home,” said Rob Burns, Co-Founder of Night Shift Brewing. “And given our friends across the pond, Mondo Brewing, have roots in Boston we wanted to be sure the Sox had a tasty collaboration to enjoy after sweeping the Yankees in London.”

“We are super excited to be working with such a well-regarded UK brewery to bring some new and exciting flavors to town in an effort to support the NY Yankees,” said Scott Vaccaro, Founder of Captain Lawrence Brewing. “We are life long Yankees fans and being able to represent NY, in an unofficial capacity, in the better beer bars of England is a real honour.”

“I may be looking forward to these collaboration beers more than I am the actual baseball series,” said Qurban Walia, Co-President of Crafted Exports. “It has been no secret that London, New York, and Boston are three of our favorite cities on the planet so doing a collaboration series focused on some of our favorite breweries in those cities gets us very excited.”

About Mondo Brewing

Spun on an axis of collective experience, we brew beer that we want to drink, with our journey just as important as the destination. Founded in 2014, American brewers Todd Matteson and Thomas Palmer brought their night shift musings into the light and Mondo Brewing was born. A friendship underpinned by where they once called home, America, now taking root in Battersea. We make beer that is inclusive, not exclusive, with your enjoyment central to our approach. mondobeer.com @mondobrewing

About Mother Kelly’s

Mother Kelly’s is a New York inspired tap room. We deal with independent breweries from all over the world and have every style of beer you can imagine from the affordable and familiar to the more esoteric, limited editions.