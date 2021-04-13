Monday Night Releases Taco Tuesday Mexican-Style Lager

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Taco Tuesday Mexican-Style Lager in 12-Packs

New Clean, Crisp Lager Now Available Across the Southeast 

ATLANTA, GA — Monday Night Brewing releases Taco Tuesday across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama this week. Taco Tuesday is a supremely drinkable, well-balanced lager. Sitting at 4.5% ABV, it’s brewed with Pilsner and Munich malts and hopped with Saphir and Saaz. While it features playful, approachable packaging informed by its name, the beer itself is an intentional, thoughtful expression of a storied style.

“Taco Tuesday was crafted with inspiration from our favorite food styles, employing a healthy dose of salinity for a crisp, mouthwatering effect. It’s a crushable, harmonious experience that is a far cry from your dad’s recliner lager, but is in no way pretentious. It makes for a delicious pairing with yard work and sips of tequila,” said Brewmaster Peter Kiley.

When brewing new beers at Monday Night, the intended result is always a liquid that tastes, looks and feels like a prime example of its style, but the history of this style is somewhat complicated. What most people think of as ‘Mexican-style lagers’ actually have German and Austrian roots. Mass-produced, household name Mexican-style lagers didn’t directly evolve from the Vienna-style lager European settlers brought to Mexico some 200 years ago, and the flavor tends to have little in common. Now, it’s exciting to see Mexican microbreweries begin to reclaim the style with a focus on tradition and native ingredients.

“Taco Tuesday is a humble, yet delicious, nod to what the industry has dubbed ‘Mexican-style’ for quite some time. What the style evolves into in the future, we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Brewmaster Peter Kiley.

Look for Taco Tuesday 12-packs in 12-ounce cans at your local retailer across Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Source: homebrewersassociation.org

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck. Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations across the brewery’s three locations (two in Atlanta and one in Birmingham). Its award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Learn more at www.mondaynightbrewing.com. 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Frontlines with Whole Foods' Mary Guiver
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines with Whole Foods' Mary Guiver
Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.