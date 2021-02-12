Monday Night Brewing to Release All By Myself New England-Style IPA

ATLANTA  — This year, Monday Night Brewing acknowledges the lonely hearts who suffer through the overrated Hallmark holiday that is Valentine’s Day by celebrating Singles Awareness Day—Monday, February 15—with a single-can release of All By Myself, from its coveted Hop Hut series.

All By Myself is a triple New England IPA from the brewery’s experimental line of small batch IPAs. This release sits at a boozy 10% ABV for all those cold, quarantined nights. Hopped with Mosaic Cryo, Riwaka, Southern Passion, Motueka, Waiti, and Sabro, this beer has a sweeping aroma of overripe pineapple. Flavors of orange and sweet pineapple dance on the palate, and lime steps in for a slightly bitter finish.

Co-Founder Jonathan Baker, a long-time single before marrying his wife, Sarah, understands all too well the challenges of living through many a lonely Valentine’s Day (he did wear braces into his late 20s). “I wish that someone would’ve made a beer that acknowledged my sad single days,” says Baker. “There’s no shame in being single on Valentine’s Day—only sadness. With the release of All By Myself, I want singles to know we see them and we care.”
Monday Night will release 4pks/16oz of All By Myself on Friday, February 12 in their Atlanta taprooms. Single cans of the 3X NEIPA will be available on Monday, February 15, in honor of Single Awareness Day.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck. Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations across the brewery’s three locations (two in Atlanta and one in Birmingham). Its award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Learn more at www.mondaynightbrewing.com.

###

WEST MIDTOWN (ATLANTA, GA): Mon-Thurs 4-9 PM | Fri 4-10 PM | Sat 12-10 PM | Sun 12-8 PM

GARAGE (ATLANTA, GA): Mon-Thurs 4-9 PM | Fri 12-10 PM | Sat 12-10 PM | Sun 12-8 PM

SOCIAL CLUB (BIRMINGHAM, AL): Mon-Thurs: 4-10 PM | Fri – Sat: 12 AM-12 PM | Sun: 11-8 PM

