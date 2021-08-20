Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom September 4

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The brewery invites all Nashvillians, craft beer fans, and people looking to cultivate community to raise a glass at the Grand Opening from 12pm-12am.

Monday Night Preservation Society is a full-service taproom from Atlanta-based Monday Night Brewing, featuring 24 draft beer offerings, expansive outdoor seating, and a thoughtful selection of cocktails, wine and snacks. The taproom will also serve as the first opportunity for guests to explore the Neuhoff development—previously a meat-packing facility, and newly reinvented by New City Properties as a mixed-use waterfront development with city-defining architecture.

Monday Night Brewing’s new Nashville location will feature a range of unique, world-class draft beers, curated snack boxes made with local ingredients, and an intentional wine and cocktail menu—all in the historic and beautifully preserved riverfront Neuhoff development, boasting generous patio and deck seating, shaded areas and cityscape views. The tap list celebrates Monday Night’s vast portfolio, from beloved favorites like Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA and Drafty Kilt Scotch Ale, to new releases like Death Raptor Killer IPA. It also explores innovative styles like spontaneously fermented sours, robust dark beers and beyond.

“The beer and hospitality scene in Nashville is rich and exciting. We can’t wait to open our doors and offer guests a place to experience what Monday Night is all about,” says Monday Night Brewing Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Heck. “Our tap list in Nashville will have something for everyone, from barrel-aged small batches to Nashville’s favorite Monday Night beers.”

Monday Night’s Nashville taproom is dubbed the Monday Night Preservation Society, as a nod to both New City’s efforts to preserve the original space and MNB’s larger purpose—deepening relationships over some of the best beer in the country. An intentional, open air design (with a healthy dose of the brewery’s classic quirk), will allow for a range of programming including live music and pop-up shops—creating an inclusive ‘society’ for Nashville residents and visitors to gather, connect, explore and enjoy delicious beers. Jim Irwin, New City’s President said, “We’re excited to partner with Monday Night because the warmth, hospitality, and incredible beer offered in their taproom will serve as a taste of what visitors can expect from the larger Neuhoff District as construction progresses. We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to this beautiful, preserved space—now taking on new life as a taproom—and helping them experience what’s so special about the complex, from its views to its history and beyond.”

The taproom will double as a coworking space during lunch hours, and will feature a to-go program highlighting the brewery’s best beers. Heck adds, “We’re thrilled to be able to put down long-term roots with the progression of the Neuhoff development and grow with the Germantown community and the expanded presence of our brand in Nashville.”

The taproom will operate at 1308 Adams Street (the former space occupied by Peter Nappi) during the renovation of Neuhoff. Once construction is complete, the brewery plans to expand to a larger facility within the Neuhoff District that will be equipped with a full-scale production operation and kitchen.

Monday Night Preservation Society’s operating hours, beginning September 4, will be:

Monday-Thursday: 12pm-10pm

Friday-Saturday: 12pm-12am

Sunday: 12pm-8pm

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a small Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations.

About Neuhoff

Over the past two years, New City Properties and JP Morgan Asset Management have assembled 15 contiguous acres of property in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood, including the historic Neuhoff structures on the site. Located on the West Bank of the Cumberland River in Germantown, the Neuhoff property features several historic structures that were built throughout the early 1900’s, including a 260,000 SF meat-packing facility that opened in 1911. The meat packing operation shuttered in 1977, and the property has since served as a home to several cultural outfits, including the Nashville Jazz Workshop, Nashville Cultural Arts Project, multiple recording and photography groups, and a personal writing studio for John Prine. The Sponsor has partnered with a team of globally-recognized design firms to re-imagine the property as a world-class, mixed-use waterfront development. The plan for the project honors the industrial history of the neighborhood while seamlessly blending public spaces and iconic architecture to create a destination for Nashville to explore and enjoy.

About New City, LLC

New City, LLC is a commercial real estate development firm with a focus on creating unique, non-commodity places where a community can grow and flourish. The company has a specific concentration on the preservation of structures with historic character and exploring ways to repurpose them for modern use. When new construction is called for, the company seeks to construct beautiful, high-quality projects that fit within the context of the surrounding environment as well as incorporating an interesting mix of uses, encouraging walkability, and including the latest innovations in technology and sustainability.

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monday-night-preservation-society-grand-opening-tickets-167381792447