Monday Night Brewing Launches Premium Taproom-Only IPA Series

ATLANTA – After a successful launch of the Hop Hut—a unique 8-tap bar dedicated to all things hoppy—at its West Midtown facility in the spring of 2018, Monday Night Brewing is kicking it up a few notches.

On Friday, Feb. 7, the Atlanta-based brewery will roll out a completely revamped Hop Hut taproom experience, featuring the release of the taproom-only Hop Hut can series—a new handcrafted, small batch IPA series, brewed with only the highest quality ingredients. Visitors can expect: a renovated taproom, an elevated onsite and to-go experience, a seated bar at the Hop Hut, local food over launch weekend, and a tropical retreat to keep you warm through the rest of winter.

“We launched the original Hop Hut as a way to intentionally explore the IPA style and offer our taproom guests something unique,” says CEO and co-founder Jeff Heck.

Following months of test batches, sensory analysis and blind taste tests against some of the best, most sought-after IPAs in the country, Brewmaster Peter Kiley thinks we are on to something special.

“I was told ‘brew the absolute best IPA, no matter how much it costs or how crazy it seems,’” said Kiley. “We’ve always made good IPAs, but our brewing team is now creating beers on another level. These are some truly great IPAs. We’ve been inspired by all the great hoppy beers coming out recently, and really wanted to showcase what Atlanta is capable of.”

The Hop Hut will launch with three unique New England-style IPAs, on draft and in 16oz 4-packs to-go*:

Suspension of Disbelief: Bright tropical notes of citrus, passionfruit and guava make this beer feel more like a seaside retreat. Flaked wheat, carapils and crystal wheat balance it out with a little sweetness. Hopped with Mosaic, Citra, Sultana, El Dorado and Simcoe. 52 IBUs, 9.1% ABV.

I Feel It All: Galaxy and Sabro hops take center stage. A slight coconut aroma greets your nose, followed by a burst of apricot, peach, and tropical island flavor—all set off by a smooth and silky mouthfeel. It checks in at 42 IBUs and 7.5% ABV.

Everything Now: Super tropical flavors like mango, papaya and coconut abound, alongside a mouthfeel that's smoother than a pina colada…which makes this unfiltered IPA EVERYTHING. Hopped with Idaho 7, Galaxy, Sabro, Vic Secret and El Dorado. 60 IBUs, 7% ABV.

When asked how the taproom experience will change, VP of Hospitality Guillermo Sadir says, “It will be 100% more tiki. Before, the Hop Hut was relegated to a single wall in the taproom. We’re taking that vibe and blowing it out.”

Monday Night has also invested in a larger, more functional bar area, along with improved seating, lighting, menu boards, and decor.

“These are elevated beers, and we wanted to make sure the taproom experience reflected that,” says Sadir. “The West Midtown taproom hadn’t really been touched since our original launch in 2013, so this renovation has been a long time coming.”

Expect regular taproom-only releases, both on draft and in 16oz 4-packs to-go. Hop Hut beers will be available for purchase only at the brewery, to keep prices as low as possible and to control quality.

“One thing I’ve learned is that incredible IPAs are also exponentially more expensive to make,” says Heck. “That said, these beers are worth it.”

*Cans will only be available to-go at the Hop Hut.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing was founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck. Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen relationships over some of the best beer in the country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at both West Midtown and the Garage. Monday Night Brewing will open its third location in Birmingham, Alabama in early 2020. Its award-winning selection of beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.