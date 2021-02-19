Molson Coors to Release Atwater Brewery Light Citrus Blond

DETROIT — Atwater Brewery, Detroit’s hometown brewer, announced that an entirely new brew is being added to its 2021 release calendar.

Light Citrus Blond (ABV: 4.0) is scheduled to hit store shelves just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The low-calorie (100 calories) wheat ale includes delicate notes of citrus to create its clean, crisp and refreshing taste. It will be packaged in sleek 12 ounce cans.

“Light Citrus Blond will be our most significant product line update of the year,” Atwater President Mark Rieth said. “We believe Light Citrus Ale will have a similar market impact as POG-O-LICIOUS had last year, when it was immediately embraced by retailers and our customers.”

Light Citrus Blond was modeled to complement Atwater’s flagship Dirty Blond in the brewer’s wheat ale category.”Atwater has had success with our wheat ales, so it made sense for us to extend that into a lighter, easy drinking alternative,” Rieth said.

Since 1997, Atwater has created beers that are “Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere.” and pay homage to the German brewing heritage. Light Citrus Blond is entirely consistent with that goal by effortlessly combining unique tastes in a smooth, drinkable and refreshing ale.

For more on Atwater Brewery, please visit www.atwaterbeer.com

About Atwater Brewery

Atwater Brewery. Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere. Atwater offers 40 styles of beer led by its popular Purple Gang Pilsner, Better Life Choices IPA, Vanilla Java Porter, Dirty Blonde and its “World Beer Cup” award winning Decadent Dark Chocolate Ale. In addition to its distribution in select U.S. and international markets, Atwater operates three full-service tap house and biergarten locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids, MI. Find us on Facebook or visit www.Atwaterbeer.com